Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Events

HOUSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and 1-on-1 Meetings

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 8:10 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

Raymond James BioPharma CEO Strategy Series

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Registration Link: Here

The webcasts of the Jefferies and Raymond James fireside chats will be accessible on the Tvardi Investors’ website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled proliferation, survival and immune dysregulation. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting clinical trials with TTI-109 in healthy volunteers and TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts:

For Tvardi:

Tvardi Investor Relations

ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com