Tvardi Therapeutics Announces Presentation of TTI-101 Preclinical Data Providing Mechanistic Rationale for Phase 2 REVERT IPF Clinical Trial at CHEST 2024

Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tvardi"), a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, announced today that John Kauh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present a poster at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting, which is being held October 6-9, in Boston, Massachusetts. The American College of Chest Physicians (CHEST) is the global leader in advancing patient outcomes through innovative chest medicine education, clinical research and team-based care.





Presentation tile: REVERT-IPF Study: From Preclinical POC to Actively Enrolling Clinical Trial Targeting the Singular Node in Fibrosis with TTI-101, an Inhibitor of STAT3 Presenter: John Kauh, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. Session: Diffuse Lung Disease Abstracts Posters (F) Type: Original Investigation Posters Date/time: October 8, 2024, 1:45pm-2:30pm ET

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a privately held, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in fibrosis-driven diseases with high unmet need: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NCT05671835) and hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvardi.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

