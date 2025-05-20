SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tubulis Achieves Key Milestone in BMS Strategic License Agreement as First Collaboration Tubutecan ADC Enters the Clinic

May 20, 2025 | 
  • The program, licensed exclusively to BMS, represents the third ADC candidate using the company’s proprietary Tubutecan technology to reach the clinic. 

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 20, 2025 – Tubulis today announced that the first program from its strategic license agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb has entered clinical development, triggering a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration to develop next generation antibody drug candidates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer. The agreement, signed in 2023, was established to combine Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) deep oncology and clinical development expertise and Tubulis’ differentiated and unique approach to ADC design for the development of a selected number of highly differentiated ADCs to treat solid tumors.

“Within two years, this collaboration has advanced an exciting ADC candidate into the clinic, and we remain highly committed to this robust and valuable partnership,” said Dominik Schumacher, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Tubulis. “Having brought three Tubutecan-based ADC candidates into the clinic within just 12 months, including our wholly owned programs TUB-030 and TUB-040, we are continuing to demonstrate the versatility and translational potential of our technologies in delivering more effective cancer therapeutics.”

Tubulis' proprietary Tubutecan technology, combines the company’s P5 conjugation system with an exatecan payload, enabling the development of stable, highly targeted ADCs optimized for the on-target delivery of the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor while minimizing systemic toxicity. The resulting ADC candidates are designed to overcome key limitations of earlier-generation ADCs, offering new therapeutic opportunities for patients across a broad range of aggressive and hard-to-treat solid tumor indications.

Under the terms of the original collaboration agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize selected ADCs using Tubulis’ proprietary Tubutecan platform. Tubulis is eligible to receive development, regulatory, and commercial milestone payments plus royalty payments on resulting marketed products.

About Tubulis
Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For Tubulis
Dominik Schumacher, CEO & Co-founder
Phone: +49 (0) 175 800 5594
Email: contact@tubulis.com

Media Requests for Tubulis
Trophic Communications
Stephanie May, PhD
Phone: +49 (0) 171 185 56 82
Email: tubulis@trophic.eu

