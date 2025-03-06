TriSalus Life Sciences® Announces That Its Researchers Received Two JVIR Top Paper Awards for the Publication of “Intra-arterial Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ Significantly Increases Penetration of Glass Microspheres in a Porcine Liver Tumor Model”

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences®, Inc. (“TriSalus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLSI), TriSalus Life Sciences, which seeks to transform outcomes for patients with solid tumors by integrating our innovative delivery technology with standard-of-care therapies and our investigational immunotherapy, announced today that company researchers received two JVIR Top Paper Awards for a recent publication, including the JVIR Editor’s Award for Distinguished Laboratory Investigation and the JVIR People’s Choice Award for Most Downloaded Articles. These awards will be presented at the 2025 Society for Interventional Radiology meeting in Nashville TN.

This peer-reviewed study, titled “Intra-arterial Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ Significantly Increases Penetration of Glass Microspheres in a Porcine Liver Tumor Model” highlighted the superior performance of the TriNav Infusion System in delivering Glass Microspheres into liver tumors when compared to delivery with a traditional microcatheter. The model used a transgenically modified porcine with therapeutic delivery quantified using a machine learning algorithm which documented tumor penetration at a millimeter scale. The study was published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology.

Key Study Findings:

In lobar infusions TriNav increased tumor penetration by 117% (p=0.004)

In selective infusions TriNav increased tumor penetration by 39% (p=0.032)

Lobar infusions using a TriNav had tumor penetration that was statistically equivalent to selective delivery using a traditional MC (p=0.497)

2024 JVIR Top Paper Awards Received by TriSalus:

2023 JVIR EDITOR’S AWARD FOR DISTINGUISHED LABORATORY INVESTIGATION. Winning manuscripts are selected after a rigorous review of all JVIR articles published in the preceding year. The chosen articles represent research that may substantially impact the Interventional Radiology community at present or in the future

2024 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS – MOST DOWNLOADED ARTICLES: The People's Choice Award recognizes articles that garner the most readership interest, measured by the number of downloads

These findings add to the growing body of clinical and real-world evidence supporting PEDD’s ability to improve the delivery of therapeutic agents for patients with primary and metastatic liver cancers.

To read the full study, visit here.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is an oncology focused medical technology business providing disruptive drug delivery technology with the goal of improving therapeutic delivery to solid tumors. The Company’s platform includes devices that utilize a proprietary drug delivery technology and a clinical stage investigational immunotherapy. The Company’s two FDA-cleared devices use its proprietary Pressure-Enabled Drug Delivery™ (PEDD™) approach to deliver a range of therapeutics: the TriNav® Infusion System for hepatic arterial infusion of liver tumors as well as other solid tumors and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion System for pancreatic tumors. PEDD is a novel delivery approach designed to address the anatomic limitations of infusion into solid tumors. The PEDD approach modulates pressure and flow in a manner that delivers more therapeutic to the tumor and is designed to limit delivery to normal tissue, creating the potential to improve patient outcomes. Nelitolimod, the Company’s investigational immunotherapeutic candidate, is designed to improve patient outcomes by treating the immunosuppressive environment created by many tumors and which can make current immunotherapies ineffective in the liver and pancreas. Early data generated in Pressure-Enabled Regional Immuno-Oncology™ (PERIO) clinical trials support the hypothesis that nelitolimod delivered via PEDD may have favorable immune effects within the liver and systemically. The target for nelitolimod, TLR9, is expressed across cancer types and the mechanical barriers addressed by PEDD are commonly present as well. Nelitolimod delivered by PEDD will be studied across several indications in an effort to address immune dysfunction and overcome drug delivery barriers in the liver and pancreas.

In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

