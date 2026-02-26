Tris Pharma to Present Debut Data from Phase 3 ALLEVIATE 1-2 Trials Evaluating Cebranopadol in Acute Pain at AAPM PainConnect 2026 Annual Meeting

Cebranopadol is an investigational first-of-its kind dual NOP/MOP receptor (NMR) agonist which uses a novel approach of activating NOP and MOP receptors to work synergistically to modulate pain

ALLEVIATE-1 and ALLEVIATE-2 studies evaluated the safety and efficacy of cebranopadol for the treatment of acute pain following abdominoplasty and bunionectomy, respectively

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced debut data from its Phase 3 ALLEVIATE-1 and ALLEVIATE-2 studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of cebranopadol in acute pain will be presented at the American Academy of Pain Medicine (AAPM) 2026 PainConnect annual meeting, taking place on March 5-8, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Details of oral presentation include:

Poster Presentation : Results of ALLEVIATE-1 and ALLEVIATE-2 Phase 3 Trials of Cebranopadol, a First-in-Class, Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Acute Pain After Abdominoplasty and Bunionectomy

: Results of ALLEVIATE-1 and ALLEVIATE-2 Phase 3 Trials of Cebranopadol, a First-in-Class, Dual NOP/MOP Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Acute Pain After Abdominoplasty and Bunionectomy Presenter: Dr. Todd Bertoch, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CenExel Clinical Research, and Principal Investigator on ALLEVIATE-2

Dr. Todd Bertoch, MD, Chief Medical Officer of CenExel Clinical Research, and Principal Investigator on ALLEVIATE-2 Date/Time: Friday, March 6 from 1:05 PM – 1:10 PM MT

Friday, March 6 from 1:05 PM – 1:10 PM MT Location: Grand Ballroom BC

Tris Pharma executives and company representatives will be available at Booth #37 to provide additional information about the debut data presented.

About Acute Pain

Approximately 80 million adults in the U.S. are treated for acute pain every year1,2. Acute pain can be caused by injury, invasive surgery, illness, major trauma and burns. It can last up to three months, and typically resolves once the underlying cause is treated or healed. Moderate-to-severe acute pain can often only be effectively treated with opioid analgesics, which, while effective, are associated with risks including respiratory depression, tolerance, dependence, misuse, and overdose. However, undertreating severe pain in the immediate period after onset can increase the risk of a patient developing chronic pain3,4.

About Cebranopadol

Cebranopadol is a first-in-class investigational therapy that targets two key receptors, the nociceptin/orphanin FQ peptide (NOP) and µ-opioid peptide (MOP) receptors (a dual-NMR agonist), for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pain, as well as opioid use disorder (OUD). These receptors are partially homologous to each other, and they play both complementary and distinct roles to modulate pain biology pathways. Studied in over 33 clinical trials in more than 2,200 adults, cebranopadol’s profile has been well characterized in pain management studies. It has demonstrated positive clinical results in acute pain, chronic pain, and diabetic neuropathic pain with a favorable safety profile. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to cebranopadol for chronic low back pain, and if approved, it could become the first dual-NMR pain-relief therapy with the potential to provide efficacy equivalent to selective MOP agonists such as oxycodone with less risk of misuse or physical dependence, addiction or overdose.

Cebranopadol’s novel mechanism of action has potential in treating patients with opioid use disorders (OUDs). Tris plans to continue to evaluate cebranopadol’s potential to help patients break the cycle of opioid addiction.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has awarded Tris a five-year grant of up to $16.6 million to study cebranopadol’s potential to treat OUDs and SUDs.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that is applying its drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, addiction and disorders of the central nervous system. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a promising pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates. More information is available at www.trispharma.com and on LinkedIn @TrisPharma.

