TriLink BioTechnologies® Further Strengthens Global IP Position with Newly Issued Patent in China for CleanCap® Capping Technology

TriLink's Complete Portfolio of CleanCap® Analogs are Patented in Major Jurisdictions Globally; TriLink is the Sole Authorized Manufacturer of CleanCap® Capping Analogs

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC (TriLink®), a Maravai LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has been granted a new patent from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), Patent number ZL 2025 1 1246578.X, covering methods of synthesizing RNA molecules. The new patent covers TriLink's full suite of CleanCap® capping analogs, including its latest M6 analog. CleanCap technology is a critical component of the production of synthetic mRNA as drug developers and researchers strive to maximize the impact of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

The allowed claims are directed to co-transcriptional RNA synthesis methods utilizing either trimer or tetramer capping structures.

This new patent reinforces the global strength of TriLink's intellectual property portfolio in one of the world's most strategically important markets. CleanCap® technology is patented across major world markets in addition to China, including the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Canada.

"We are committed to defending our intellectual property rights, and this new patent represents an important tool in support of those efforts," said Bernd Brust, Chief Executive Officer of Maravai LifeSciences. "Maintaining strong intellectual property coverage in every major jurisdiction is central to our strategy. We look forward to deepening our presence in this important market and bringing the gold standard in mRNA capping technology to the researchers and drug developers who are advancing the next generation of RNA-based medicines."

"CleanCap® offers significant advantages for mRNA programs," said Chanfeng Zhao, Chief Scientific Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies. "This patent reflects the depth of innovation our team has brought to mRNA manufacturing."

The technology covered by the patent enables the co-transcriptional production of mRNAs containing the major natural cap structures found in humans, a significant improvement over legacy capping methods such as enzymatic capping and ARCA. CleanCap® technology has been used in commercially approved COVID-19 mRNA and saRNA vaccines and underpins drug development programs across mRNA therapeutics, oncology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and cell and gene therapies.

To learn more about TriLink's products and services, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a global leader in nucleic acid technologies and manufacturing solutions for RNA therapeutics, vaccines, gene editing, and diagnostics. The company's portfolio includes modified nucleotides, mRNA products, proprietary technologies such as CleanCap® capping analogs and ModTail™ technology, and a growing portfolio of high-performance enzymes marketed under the Alphazyme brand. Supported by robust GMP manufacturing capabilities, TriLink enables customers from early-stage research through commercial production.

For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains, and Maravai's officers and representatives may from time-to-time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits associated with using CleanCap® technology, the expected impact of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; Maravai's future business capabilities; growth opportunities, including inorganic growth; and future innovations, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like "promise," "believe," "expect," "see," "project," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions.

Investor Contact:

Deb Hart

Maravai LifeSciences

+1 858-988-5917

ir@maravai.com