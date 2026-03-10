Trialbee Appoints Accomplished Life Sciences Executive Rick Riegel to Board of Directors to Accelerate Global Patient Recruitment for Clinical Trials

Accomplished CEO and board member brings 30+ years of growth, transformation, and private equity leadership experience to support Trialbee’s continued evolution and long-term value creation

MALMO, Sweden & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trialbee, the global leader in technology-driven patient recruitment, today announced the appointment of accomplished life sciences executive Rick Riegel to its Board of Directors, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence as it expands its impact across the global clinical trial landscape.

Riegel leads LMC Advisory, LLC, which was established to provide board-level, advisory and consulting services for investors and organizations that are focused on high-growth solutions opportunities in life sciences. Over his 30-plus-year career, Riegel has held key executive positions, including CEO of Phlexglobal and LIQUENT, where he led successful exits to Vitruvian and PAREXEL, respectively. He has also served as General Manager and Head of Sales and Marketing in the technology and professional services industries for companies including IBM, First Consulting Group, Taratec Development, and Barnett International.

As a member of the Trialbee board, Riegel brings deep industry expertise and a proven track record of scaling high-growth technology companies—experience that will be instrumental as Trialbee continues to expand its enterprise partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

“Rick has consistently demonstrated an ability to scale organizations, sharpen strategic focus, and deliver measurable impact for customers—expertise that will be critical as Trialbee furthers our mission of redefining Global Patient Recruitment and improving enrollment outcomes,” said Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. “On a personal note, Rick has been a trusted mentor of mine and Advisory Board member since I joined Trialbee. I’m grateful to have him join our Board of Directors, working alongside our management team for this next phase of growth.”

In addition to Trialbee, Riegel serves on the boards of four additional private equity-backed organizations, including Deerfield Group (Chairman), Ametris, Syner-G BioPharma Solutions, and RealTime eClinical Solutions. His expertise spans commercial strategy, operational transformation, and ensuring global scale.

“Under Matt’s leadership as CEO, Trialbee has established itself as a defining force in reshaping how sponsors and CROs identify, recruit, and engage patients globally,” said Riegel. “The company’s data-driven approach, embedded AI capabilities, and expanding global footprint are delivering measurable impact across the industry and setting a new standard for performance. The recent investment from Varsity Healthcare Partners reflects the strength of that progress and positions Trialbee to scale its platform and partnerships even further. I’m excited to support the leadership team as the company builds on this momentum and accelerates its next phase of growth.”

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the global leader in technology-powered Global Patient Recruitment. Its Honey Platform™ unifies patient outreach, medical pre-qualification, and visual reporting in a single system with embedded AI and advanced analytics to improve targeting, reporting, and last mile site handoff across programs, therapeutic areas, and geographies. Using data-driven recruitment strategies, educational patient materials, and a Partner Network of patient communities, Trialbee expands access to clinical research worldwide while delivering measurable results at scale across many of the largest clinical programs in the world. Trialbee is the fastest-growing patient recruitment company over the past five years and has earned a 91% repeat business rate with leading biopharmaceutical companies including Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, and Takeda. With more than 1.6 million patient journeys managed in Honey, Trialbee supports over 6,000 research sites, 50 countries, and 66 languages with a 30% referral-to-consent ratio. Headquartered in Sweden and guided by a culture that is humble, kind, curious, and fun, Trialbee is focused on advancing Global Patient Recruitment to improve clinical research access for all. To see what the buzz is about, visit www.trialbee.com.

