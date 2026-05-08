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TRexBio to Present Late-Breaking Data at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting Supporting TNFR2 Agonism as a Therapeutic Strategy for Atopic Dermatitis

May 8, 2026 | 
3 min read
  • Data from human atopic dermatitis (“AD”) skin identify altered tissue Treg programs and support TNFR2 as a regulator of immune homeostasis in tissue
  • TRB-061, a novel TNFR2 agonist, induced selective Treg activity in vitro and pharmacodynamic expansion of tissue-licensed effector Tregs in non-human primates
  • Findings provide translational support for TRB-061, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in patients with moderate-to-severe AD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DeepBiology--TRex Bio, Inc. (“TRexBio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing immunoregulatory medicines based on tissue Treg biology, today announced late-breaking data to be presented at the SID 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 13-16 in Chicago. The data to be presented support the clinical rationale for TRB-061, the company’s lead wholly owned TNFR2 agonist currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.



“TRB-061 is designed to selectively engage TNFR2, augment tissue Tregs, and promote barrier tissue repair, and these data provide important translational support for that approach in atopic dermatitis,” said Ali Zarrin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of TRexBio. “By studying Tregs in lesional skin, we identified altered tissue-adaptation programs that point to TNFR2 as an important regulator of immune homeostasis. Together with our translational data, these findings reinforce TRB-061’s potential to selectively augment tissue Tregs and address disease biology in inflamed skin and other barrier tissues.”

In patient-derived AD skin samples, TRexBio identified altered tissue Treg biology consistent with impaired immune regulation at the site of inflammation. Across functional and translational studies, TNFR2 agonism selectively enhanced Treg expansion, activation, and suppressive function without broadly activating inflammatory immune cells. TRB-061 demonstrated selective Treg activity in vitro and induced pharmacodynamic expansion of tissue-licensed effector Tregs in non-human primates.

TRexBio’s SID 2026 presentation details are as follows:

Title: Tissue Treg reprogramming identifies TNFR2 as a therapeutic target in Atopic Dermatitis
Presenter: Ali Zarrin, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, TRexBio
Session: ePoster Talk Session 1: Late-Breaking Abstracts
Date and Time: Thursday, May 14, 4:50-4:55 p.m. CT

About TRB-061

TRB-061 is a novel, selective TNFR2 agonist designed to restore immune balance by activating and expanding effector Tregs in tissue. TNFR2 is a crucial regulator of immune homeostasis, supporting tissue repair and counteracting inflammation. Defects in TNFR2 signaling are linked to multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Selective agonism of TNFR2 by TRB-061 may represent a new therapeutic pillar for long-term inflammatory disease control. TRB-061 is currently being evaluated in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study in patients with moderate-to-severe AD. The study includes exploratory pharmacodynamic endpoints assessing Treg expansion in blood and skin, as well as clinical assessments of disease activity. Sixteen-week Phase 1b data are anticipated in the first half of 2027.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (“AD”) is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by rash, itching, and skin barrier dysfunction. AD affects up to 20% of children and 10% of adults, affecting approximately 204 million people worldwide. In moderate-to-severe cases, AD is associated with systemic immune activation, extensive body surface area involvement, and substantial quality-of-life impairment. While approved biologics have improved outcomes for some patients, more than half discontinue current therapies within two years due to ineffectiveness and long-term side effects.

About TRexBio

TRexBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics designed to modulate tissue regulatory T cell biology and restore immune balance in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s Deep Biology Platform maps human tissue Treg behavior to disease processes to identify and characterize novel targets for therapeutic intervention in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. This platform has yielded multiple development candidates for potential first-in-class and best-in-class medicines across TRexBio’s own pipeline, as well as with top pharma partners. TRexBio is led by an experienced management team and headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.trex.bio.


Contacts

Investors: Laura Berner, Chief Operating Officer, TRex Bio, Inc., info@trex.bio
Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com

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