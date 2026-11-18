Seasoned biotech CFO with gene therapy, diagnostics, IPO and Wall Street experience joins the executive leadership team

BORDEAUX, France & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--TreeFrog Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing scalable cell therapies built on its proprietary C-Stem™ technology, today announced the appointment of James Sterling as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2026. James joins TreeFrog’s executive leadership team and reports to Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer. He oversees finance, investor relations and corporate development as the company enters its next phase of growth.

“I am delighted to welcome James to TreeFrog. James brings a valuable combination of biotech CFO and Wall Street experience that supports our ambitions to develop TreeFrog into a key enabling partner and drug developer in the regenerative medicines field,” said Mark Rothera, President and Chief Executive Officer of TreeFrog Therapeutics.

James contributes deep experience in corporate finance, capital markets and strategic planning across therapeutics and diagnostics. Recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Bluebird Bio (now Genetix Biotherapeutics), a gene therapy pioneer with three FDA-approved commercial therapies for genetic disorders. Prior to Bluebird, he was Chief Financial Officer of Renalytix plc, a diagnostics company focused on kidney disease, where he helped guide the company through clinical development and commercial launch, and led its initial public offerings in the UK and on the Nasdaq. He has also held interim CFO roles at companies engaged in digital pathology and pharmacovigilance.

Earlier in his career, James held leadership roles in investment banking and financial advisory, and worked as a management consultant with the corporate strategy division of Booz Allen Hamilton (now Strategy&, part of PwC). He serves on the board of Star Mountain Lower Middle-Market Capital Corp., where he chairs the audit committee. James holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.A. from Boston University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the company at this important inflection point. By solving the core manufacturing challenges in cell therapy, TreeFrog can empower broad adoption of regenerative medicines through industry partnerships and the company’s proprietary therapies,” said James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer of TreeFrog Therapeutics.

About TreeFrog Therapeutics

TreeFrog Therapeutics is a regenerative medicine biotech set to unlock access to cell therapies for millions of patients with a lead program in Parkinson’s disease. TreeFrog is unique in its approach to cell therapy development, bringing together biophysicists, cell biologists, and bioproduction engineers to address the challenges of the industry - producing and differentiating cells of quality at unprecedented scale, cost-effectively. To succeed in its mission, TreeFrog operates a business model that includes its own therapeutic programs and strategic partnerships with leading biopharma players to support their cell therapy initiatives. Since 2021, the company has raised $82 million to advance a pipeline of stem cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine. TreeFrog is based in Bordeaux, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

Media contacts

Béatrice Legas– beatrice.legas@treefrog.fr – +33 (0)6 85 61 92 35

Chris Nardo, LifeSci Advisors, LLC – cnardo@lifesciadvisors.com