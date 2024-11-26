SUBSCRIBE
Travere Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

November 26, 2024 | 
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will present in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Citi 2024 Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations, and replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics
At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Contact:

Investors:
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com
Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com

Southern California Events
Travere Therapeutics
