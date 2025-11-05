Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim's 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 12, 2025

TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit

Presenting on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. ET)

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

