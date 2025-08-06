Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 5, 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 3:15 p.m. ET

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Presenting on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Investors:

888-969-7879

IR@travere.com

Media:

888-969-7879

mediarelations@travere.com