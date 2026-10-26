Travere Presents New Biomarker Data at ASN Kidney Week Suggesting FILSPARI® (sparsentan) May Modify Underlying Disease Pathophysiology in IgA Nephropathy

FILSPARI achieved greater reductions in biomarkers linked to kidney inflammation and injury than maximum labeled dose irbesartan

Findings provide further evidence of the biological effects of dual endothelin and angiotensin receptor antagonism and support FILSPARI as foundational treatment in IgAN

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TVTX--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today presented new biomarker data from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study providing evidence that FILSPARI® (sparsentan) may modify the underlying disease pathophysiology in people with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Data were shared today in an oral presentation at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026 in Denver, CO.

“These biomarker data provide new insight into how FILSPARI’s dual mechanism of action may modify the underlying biology of IgA nephropathy,” said Jula Inrig, M.D., chief medical officer of Travere Therapeutics. “When considered alongside the PROTECT results which demonstrated superior proteinuria reduction and a slower rate of kidney function decline compared with maximum labeled dose irbesartan, as well as published real-world evidence showing consistent outcomes in clinical practice, the totality of evidence supports the use of FILSPARI as a non-immunosuppressive, kidney-targeted, foundational first-line treatment for IgA nephropathy.”

The Phase 3 PROTECT Study was a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, active-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of FILSPARI, compared to irbesartan in 404 adult patients with IgAN. Of the overall study population, 295 patients participated in the biomarker analysis. Across measured time points through Week 110, FILSPARI led to rapid and sustained reductions in all four urinary biomarkers evaluated.

“These findings extend the exploratory signal observed in SPARTAN and show in a larger, randomized study that dual endothelin and angiotensin receptor antagonism may modulate several biological pathways associated with IgAN pathophysiology,” said Chee Kay Cheung, M.B.Ch.B., Ph.D., consultant nephrologist at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust.

At Week 110, least-squares mean percent changes from baseline, normalized to urine creatinine, were greater with FILSPARI than with irbesartan (reported p values are nominal):

sCD163, a marker of macrophage activation, decreased 60.1% with FILSPARI versus 26.0% with irbesartan, representing a 46.1% difference between treatment arms (p<0.001).

BAFF, a marker of B-cell activation and survival, decreased 64.4% with FILSPARI versus 45.2% with irbesartan, representing a 34.9% difference between treatment arms (p=0.02).

C5b-9, a marker of complement pathway activation, decreased 50.2% with FILSPARI versus 7.3% with irbesartan, representing a 46.3% difference between treatment arms (p=0.032).

IL-6, a pro-inflammatory cytokine, decreased 45.4% with FILSPARI versus an 8.7% increase with irbesartan, representing a 49.7% difference between treatment arms (p<0.001).

The findings build on previously reported PROTECT results which demonstrated superior proteinuria reduction and a slower rate of kidney function decline with FILSPARI compared with maximum labeled dose irbesartan. The consistency of effects across clinical outcomes and multiple biomarkers associated with IgAN disease biology provides further evidence that FILSPARI’s dual endothelin and angiotensin receptor antagonism may provide benefits beyond conventional RAS inhibition and supports its differentiated profile as an early, foundational, non-immunosuppressive treatment for IgAN.

More information on Travere’s presence at ASN Kidney Week can be found here.

About the PROTECT Study

The Phase 3 PROTECT Study was a global, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, active-controlled clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of FILSPARI compared with maximum labeled dose irbesartan in 404 adults with biopsy-confirmed IgAN. Participants had urine protein excretion (UPE) ≥1.0 g/d and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of ≥30 mL/min/1.73 m² despite optimized renin-angiotensin system inhibitor therapy. Participants were randomized 1:1 to receive FILSPARI 400 mg/day or irbesartan 300 mg/day for up to 110 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint was the change in proteinuria from baseline at Week 36, and the key secondary efficacy endpoint was the rate of change in eGFR through Week 110.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) U.S. Indication

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) is indicated:

To slow kidney function decline in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk for disease progression.

To reduce proteinuria in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) without nephrotic syndrome.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNING: HEPATOTOXICITY AND EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY

Because of the risk of hepatotoxicity, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Under the FILSPARI REMS, prescribers, patients and pharmacies must enroll in the program.

Hepatotoxicity

Some Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs) have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. In clinical studies, elevations in aminotransferases (ALT or AST) of at least 3-times the Upper Limit of Normal (ULN) have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge.

Measure transaminases and bilirubin before initiating treatment and then every 3 months during treatment. Interrupt treatment and closely monitor patients who develop aminotransferase elevations more than 3x ULN.

FILSPARI should generally be avoided in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) at baseline because monitoring for hepatotoxicity may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

FILSPARI is contraindicated for use during pregnancy because it may cause fetal harm if used by pregnant patients. Therefore, in patients who can become pregnant, exclude pregnancy prior to initiation of FILSPARI. Advise use of effective contraception before the initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for two weeks after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue FILSPARI as soon as possible.

Contraindications

FILSPARI is contraindicated in patients who are pregnant. Do not coadminister FILSPARI with angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), ERAs, or aliskiren.

Warnings and Precautions

Hepatotoxicity: Elevations in ALT or AST of at least 3-fold ULN have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge. While no concurrent elevations in bilirubin >2-times ULN or cases of liver failure were observed in FILSPARI-treated patients in clinical trials, some ERAs have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. To reduce the risk of potential serious hepatotoxicity, measure serum aminotransferase levels and total bilirubin prior to initiation of treatment and then every 3 months during treatment.



Advise patients with symptoms suggesting hepatotoxicity (nausea, vomiting, right upper quadrant pain, fatigue, anorexia, jaundice, dark urine, fever, or itching) to immediately stop treatment with FILSPARI and seek medical attention. If aminotransferase levels are abnormal at any time during treatment, interrupt FILSPARI and monitor as recommended.



Consider re-initiation of FILSPARI only when hepatic enzyme levels and bilirubin return to pretreatment values and only in patients who have not experienced clinical symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Avoid initiation of FILSPARI in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) because monitoring hepatotoxicity in these patients may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity.

Elevations in ALT or AST of at least 3-fold ULN have been observed in up to 3.5% of FILSPARI-treated patients, including cases confirmed with rechallenge. While no concurrent elevations in bilirubin >2-times ULN or cases of liver failure were observed in FILSPARI-treated patients in clinical trials, some ERAs have caused elevations of aminotransferases, hepatotoxicity, and liver failure. To reduce the risk of potential serious hepatotoxicity, measure serum aminotransferase levels and total bilirubin prior to initiation of treatment and then every 3 months during treatment. Advise patients with symptoms suggesting hepatotoxicity (nausea, vomiting, right upper quadrant pain, fatigue, anorexia, jaundice, dark urine, fever, or itching) to immediately stop treatment with FILSPARI and seek medical attention. If aminotransferase levels are abnormal at any time during treatment, interrupt FILSPARI and monitor as recommended. Consider re-initiation of FILSPARI only when hepatic enzyme levels and bilirubin return to pretreatment values and only in patients who have not experienced clinical symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Avoid initiation of FILSPARI in patients with elevated aminotransferases (>3x ULN) because monitoring hepatotoxicity in these patients may be more difficult and these patients may be at increased risk for serious hepatotoxicity. FILSPARI REMS: Due to the risk of hepatotoxicity, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Prescribers, patients, and pharmacies must be enrolled in the REMS program and comply with all requirements ( www.filsparirems.com

Due to the risk of hepatotoxicity, FILSPARI is available only through a restricted program called the FILSPARI REMS. Prescribers, patients, and pharmacies must be enrolled in the REMS program and comply with all requirements ( Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on data from animal reproduction studies, FILSPARI may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant patient and is contraindicated during pregnancy. The available human data for ERAs do not establish the presence or absence of fetal harm related to the use of FILSPARI. Counsel patients who can become pregnant of the potential risk to a fetus. Exclude pregnancy before initiating treatment with FILSPARI. Advise patients who can become pregnant to use effective contraception prior to initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for two weeks after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI. Advise pre-pubertal females and/or their guardian(s) of the fetal risk and the need to use effective contraception once they reach reproductive potential. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue FILSPARI as soon as possible.

Based on data from animal reproduction studies, FILSPARI may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant patient and is contraindicated during pregnancy. The available human data for ERAs do not establish the presence or absence of fetal harm related to the use of FILSPARI. Counsel patients who can become pregnant of the potential risk to a fetus. Exclude pregnancy before initiating treatment with FILSPARI. Advise patients who can become pregnant to use effective contraception prior to initiation of treatment, during treatment, and for two weeks after discontinuation of treatment with FILSPARI. Advise pre-pubertal females and/or their guardian(s) of the fetal risk and the need to use effective contraception once they reach reproductive potential. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue FILSPARI as soon as possible. Hypotension: Hypotension has been observed in patients treated with ARBs and ERAs and was observed in FILSPARI clinical studies. There was a greater incidence of hypotension-associated adverse events, some serious, including dizziness, in patients treated with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. In patients at risk for hypotension, consider eliminating or adjusting other antihypertensive medications and maintaining appropriate volume status. If hypotension develops, despite elimination or reduction of other antihypertensive medications, consider a dose reduction or dose interruption of FILSPARI. A transient hypotensive response is not a contraindication to further dosing of FILSPARI, which can be given once blood pressure has stabilized.

Hypotension has been observed in patients treated with ARBs and ERAs and was observed in FILSPARI clinical studies. There was a greater incidence of hypotension-associated adverse events, some serious, including dizziness, in patients treated with FILSPARI compared to irbesartan. In patients at risk for hypotension, consider eliminating or adjusting other antihypertensive medications and maintaining appropriate volume status. If hypotension develops, despite elimination or reduction of other antihypertensive medications, consider a dose reduction or dose interruption of FILSPARI. A transient hypotensive response is not a contraindication to further dosing of FILSPARI, which can be given once blood pressure has stabilized. Acute Kidney Injury: Monitor kidney function periodically. Drugs that inhibit the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) can cause kidney injury. Patients whose kidney function may depend in part on the activity of the RAS (e.g., patients with renal artery stenosis, chronic kidney disease, severe congestive heart failure, or volume depletion) may be at particular risk of developing acute kidney injury on FILSPARI. Consider withholding or discontinuing therapy in patients who develop a clinically significant decrease in kidney function while on FILSPARI.

Monitor kidney function periodically. Drugs that inhibit the renin-angiotensin system (RAS) can cause kidney injury. Patients whose kidney function may depend in part on the activity of the RAS (e.g., patients with renal artery stenosis, chronic kidney disease, severe congestive heart failure, or volume depletion) may be at particular risk of developing acute kidney injury on FILSPARI. Consider withholding or discontinuing therapy in patients who develop a clinically significant decrease in kidney function while on FILSPARI. Hyperkalemia: Monitor serum potassium periodically and treat appropriately. Patients with advanced kidney disease, taking concomitant potassium-increasing drugs (e.g., potassium supplements, potassium-sparing diuretics), or using potassium-containing salt substitutes are at increased risk for developing hyperkalemia. Dosage reduction or discontinuation of FILSPARI may be required.

Monitor serum potassium periodically and treat appropriately. Patients with advanced kidney disease, taking concomitant potassium-increasing drugs (e.g., potassium supplements, potassium-sparing diuretics), or using potassium-containing salt substitutes are at increased risk for developing hyperkalemia. Dosage reduction or discontinuation of FILSPARI may be required. Fluid Retention: Fluid retention may occur with ERAs and has been observed in clinical studies with FILSPARI. FILSPARI has not been evaluated in patients with heart failure. If clinically significant fluid retention develops, evaluate the patient to determine the cause and the potential need to initiate or modify the dose of diuretic treatment then consider modifying the dose of FILSPARI.

Adverse Reactions

IgAN patients receiving FILSPARI: The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) are hyperkalemia, hypotension (including orthostatic hypotension), peripheral edema, dizziness, anemia, and acute kidney injury.

The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) are hyperkalemia, hypotension (including orthostatic hypotension), peripheral edema, dizziness, anemia, and acute kidney injury. FSGS patients receiving FILSPARI: The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) are peripheral edema, hypotension (including orthostatic hypotension), hyperkalemia, dizziness, and anemia.

Drug Interactions

Renin-Angiotensin System (RAS) Inhibitors and ERAs: Do not coadminister FILSPARI with ARBs, ERAs, or aliskiren due to increased risks of hypotension, syncope, hyperkalemia, and changes in renal function (including acute renal failure).

Do not coadminister FILSPARI with ARBs, ERAs, or aliskiren due to increased risks of hypotension, syncope, hyperkalemia, and changes in renal function (including acute renal failure). Strong and Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of FILSPARI with strong CYP3A inhibitors. If a strong CYP3A inhibitor cannot be avoided, interrupt FILSPARI treatment. When resuming treatment with FILSPARI, consider dose titration. Monitor blood pressure, serum potassium, edema, and kidney function regularly when used concomitantly with moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inhibitor increases sparsentan exposure which may increase the risk of FILSPARI adverse reactions.

Avoid concomitant use of FILSPARI with strong CYP3A inhibitors. If a strong CYP3A inhibitor cannot be avoided, interrupt FILSPARI treatment. When resuming treatment with FILSPARI, consider dose titration. Monitor blood pressure, serum potassium, edema, and kidney function regularly when used concomitantly with moderate CYP3A inhibitors. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inhibitor increases sparsentan exposure which may increase the risk of FILSPARI adverse reactions. Strong CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer decreases sparsentan exposure which may reduce FILSPARI efficacy.

Avoid concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer. Concomitant use with a strong CYP3A inducer decreases sparsentan exposure which may reduce FILSPARI efficacy. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Agents (NSAIDs), Including Selective Cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) Inhibitors: Monitor for signs of worsening renal function with concomitant use with NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors). In patients with volume depletion (including those on diuretic therapy) or with impaired kidney function, concomitant use of NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors) with drugs that antagonize the angiotensin II receptor may result in deterioration of kidney function, including possible kidney failure. These effects are usually reversible.

Monitor for signs of worsening renal function with concomitant use with NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors). In patients with volume depletion (including those on diuretic therapy) or with impaired kidney function, concomitant use of NSAIDs (including selective COX-2 inhibitors) with drugs that antagonize the angiotensin II receptor may result in deterioration of kidney function, including possible kidney failure. These effects are usually reversible. CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 Substrates: Monitor for efficacy of concurrently administered CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 substrates and consider dosage adjustment in accordance with the Prescribing Information. Sparsentan is a weak inducer of CYP2B6 and 2C9, and a moderate inducer of 2C19. Sparsentan decreases exposure of these substrates, which may reduce efficacy related to these substrates.

Monitor for efficacy of concurrently administered CYP2B6, 2C9, and 2C19 substrates and consider dosage adjustment in accordance with the Prescribing Information. Sparsentan is a weak inducer of CYP2B6 and 2C9, and a moderate inducer of 2C19. Sparsentan decreases exposure of these substrates, which may reduce efficacy related to these substrates. P-gp Substrates: Monitor for adverse reactions and consider dose reduction of P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic indices when co-administered with FILSPARI. FILSPARI is a weak P-gp inhibitor and may increase plasma concentrations of P-gp substrate drugs.

Monitor for adverse reactions and consider dose reduction of P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic indices when co-administered with FILSPARI. FILSPARI is a weak P-gp inhibitor and may increase plasma concentrations of P-gp substrate drugs. Agents Increasing Serum Potassium: Monitor serum potassium frequently in patients treated with FILSPARI and other agents that increase serum potassium. Concomitant use of FILSPARI with potassium-sparing diuretics, potassium supplements, potassium-containing salt substitutes, or other drugs that raise serum potassium levels may result in hyperkalemia.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING, for additional Important Safety Information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “on-track,” “positioned,” “look forward to,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to: statements relating to the clinical studies, models and data described herein; statements regarding FILSPARI’s potential to modulate biological pathways and modify underlying disease pathophysiology in IgAN; statements regarding FILSPARI’s potential benefits beyond conventional RAS inhibition; and statements regarding evidence supporting FILSPARI as foundational first-line treatment in IgAN. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to the studies and data described herein. The Company also faces risks and uncertainties related to its business and finances in general, the success of its commercial products, risks and uncertainties associated with its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline, risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risks and uncertainties associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases, and risks that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. Specifically, the Company faces risks associated with the commercial launch of FILSPARI in FSGS and the ongoing commercialization in IgAN, the timing and potential outcome of its and its partners’ clinical studies, market acceptance of its commercial products including efficacy, safety, price, reimbursement, and benefit over competing therapies, risks related to the challenges of manufacturing scale-up, risks associated with the successful development and execution of commercial strategies for such products, including FILSPARI, and risks and uncertainties related to the current administration, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to tariffs and the funding, staffing and prioritization of resources at government agencies including the FDA. The Company also faces the risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, including potential ANDA filings or patent challenges, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company’s products. The Company also faces additional risks associated with global and macroeconomic conditions, including health epidemics and pandemics, including risks related to potential disruptions to clinical trials, commercialization activity, supply chain, and manufacturing operations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including under the heading “Risk Factors”, as included in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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