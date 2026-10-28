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Astellas bets up to $1.34B for option to advance Audax immuno-oncology asset

October 28, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
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Astellas Pharma could secure the exclusive global rights to Audax Biosciences’ DAX-044, an antibody-cytokine fusion therapy that activates the immune system in the vicinity of the tumor.

Astellas Pharma is inking a deal worth up to $1.34 billion biobucks for the exclusive option to license an investigational immuno-oncology candidate from Audax Biosciences, which the Japanese drugmaker hopes to advance for solid tumors.

Astellas could pay Audax an undisclosed upfront payment plus potential option exercise fee totaling $285 million if the drugmaker chooses to develop the antibody-cytokine fusion DAX-044. Audax’s asset is designed to work by concentrating the immune-activating action of the IL-12 cytokine in the vicinity of the tumor, limiting systemic toxicities associated with IL-12 therapies, according to a Tuesday news release.

Under the terms of the deal, Melbourne-based Audax could additionally stand to receive up to $1.05 billion in development and commercial milestones, and is eligible for tiered double-digit royalties on worldwide net sales of DAX-044. All told, the deal could reach $1.34 billion in value.

Audax last year started research that could enable a regulatory filing seeking permission to push DAX-044 into clinical development. The biotech will be responsible for funding the asset into Phase 1 development, which is expected to start in 2027. Astellas could then assume global development, manufacturing and commercialization of DAX-044, though Audax will have the option to co-fund and co-promote the asset in Australia and New Zealand.

“DAX-044 is a promising investigational immuno-oncology program with a differentiated mechanism designed to selectively activate anti-tumor immune responses,” Takahiko Iwaya, chief strategy officer at Astellas, said in a prepared statement. “[W]e hope to advance a potential new treatment option for patients with solid tumors, including cancers where effective immune stimulation remains an important therapeutic challenge.”

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The Audax agreement bolstersAstellas’ immuno-oncology pipeline,the Japanese company said. Its lead asset in the space is the bispecific immune cell engager ASP2138, currently in Phase 3 testing for stomach and gastroesophageal junction cancers. Astellas dosed the first patient of the trial in August, with initial data expected in early 2031.

Astellas is also testing ASP2138 in a Phase 1 study of pancreatic cancer, according to Astellas’ website. The company gained access to ASP2138 through a 2019 research and licensing agreement with Xencor.

Outside of Audax, Astellas has inked other recent deals to build out its immuno-oncology pipeline. In February, the pharma penned a pact potentially worth up to $1.7 billion to help develop Vir Biotechnology’s T cell engager for prostate cancer. In May 2025, Astellas linked up with China’s Evopoint Biosciences in a deal that could top $1.5 billion to advance an antibody-drug conjugate for solid tumors.

Immuno-oncology Cancer Stomach cancer Pipeline
Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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