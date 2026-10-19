TransCode Therapeutics to Present Phase 1a Clinical Trial Data for TTX-MC138 at ESMO Congress 2026

Poster presentation to highlight the Phase 1a clinical evaluation of TTX-MC138 in patients with advanced solid tumors

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of high risk and advanced cancers, today announced that a poster featuring TTX-MC138, the Company's lead therapeutic candidate, has been accepted and will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid, Spain, on October 23, 2026.

The poster, titled "Phase 1a Clinical Trial of TTX-MC138, a First-in-Class AntagomiR against Advanced Solid Tumors," will highlight the most recent clinical update from the Phase 1a evaluation of TTX-MC138 in patients with advanced solid tumors. TTX-MC138 is an investigational therapeutic designed to target miR-10b, a microRNA associated with metastatic disease progression.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to present our most recent TTX-MC138 clinical results at ESMO, one of the world's leading oncology meetings," said Zdravka Medarova PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of TransCode. "This poster provides an opportunity to share our clinical experience with TTX-MC138 with the global oncology community and highlight our continued development of this novel therapeutic approach."

Presentation Details

Title: Phase 1a Clinical Trial of TTX-MC138, a First-in-Class AntagomiR against Advanced Solid Tumors



Category: Developmental Therapeutics



Poster: Poster 1025P



Date: October 23, 2026



Location: ESMO Congress 2026, Madrid, Spain

The ESMO Congress 2026 is being held in Madrid, Spain, from October 23 through October 27, 2026.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapy company with a focus on treating advanced malignancy. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis, and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2a trial under the PRE-I-SPY program in collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. For more information, visit www.transcodetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the timing and content of TransCode's presentation at the ESMO Congress 2026; the timing, progress and results of TransCode's clinical trials, including the Phase 1a evaluation and Phase 2a clinical development of TTX-MC138; and TransCode's continued development of TTX-MC138 and its other therapeutic candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transcode-therapeutics-to-present-phase-1a-clinical-trial-data-for-ttx-mc138-at-esmo-congress-2026-302911592.html

SOURCE TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.