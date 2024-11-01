Tourmaline Bio to Present at Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to participate in the following investor conferences:

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, New York

Panel: Close to Heart: Innovative Approaches to Targeting Cardiac & Skeletal Muscle Illnesses

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 2:35 pm ET

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston

Fireside Chat

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at ir.tourmalinebio.com .

For more information about Tourmaline Bio and pacibekitug, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X .

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006).

