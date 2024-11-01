SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Tourmaline Bio to Present at Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

November 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to participate in the following investor conferences:

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium, New York
Panel: Close to Heart: Innovative Approaches to Targeting Cardiac & Skeletal Muscle Illnesses
Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 2:35 pm ET

Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston
Fireside Chat
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 1:30 pm ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at ir.tourmalinebio.com.

For more information about Tourmaline Bio and pacibekitug, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006).

Media Contact
Scient PR
Sarah Mishek
SMishek@ScientPR.com

Investor Contact
Meru Advisors
Lee M. Stern
lstern@meruadvisors.com

New York
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Analysts Rally Around Pfizer CEO Amid Starboard Challenge
October 25, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Approvals
BMS Wins FDA Nod for Perioperative Opdivo Regimen in NSCLC
October 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Legal
Amgen Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Hiding $10.7B Tax Bill From Investors
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
Obesity Startup Metsera Inks Manufacturing Pact With Amneal on Heels of Phase I Readout
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac