Tidepool Showcases New Real-World Clinical Data and Landmark Women’s Health Initiative at ADA 2026

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidepool, the nonprofit leader advancing innovation in diabetes technology, today unveiled new clinical insights and research initiatives in conjunction with the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 86th Scientific Sessions. The company’s presentation slate focuses on the immediate utility of real-world data and Tidepool’s ongoing commitment to closing gaps in women’s health research.

Today’s insights demonstrate sustained progress in the adoption of accessible, data-driven diabetes management, supporting both persons with diabetes and the clinicians who care for them.

Optimizing Resource-Limited Care: Helping Clinicians Prioritize Patient Engagement

Tidepool’s current ecosystem continues to yield critical insights for expanding remote, data-driven diabetes management in historically underserved communities.

In a poster presentation at ADA1, Tidepool medical advisor Dr. Sushma Reddy shared results from a 24-week Diabetes Care Management Program (DCMP) used within a resource-limited healthcare setting supporting adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. By leveraging continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data streamlined through Tidepool’s TIDE clinic dashboard and supported by a remote patient monitoring framework, the care team efficiently prioritized weekly outreach to patients requiring immediate support or education, achieving:

A 1.59% reduction in HbA1c

A +13.4% increase in Time in Range

“We’ve shown that we can change the trajectory of care in patients with diabetes, even in some of our most challenged safety-net environments,” said Dr. Reddy. “By engaging these patients through CGM and providing tools that allow clinicians to quickly identify who needs immediate follow-up, providers can drive meaningful improvements without exhausting limited resources.”

Driving Equity: A Landmark Initiative in Women’s Health

Beyond clinical data, Tidepool is driving a critical conversation around gender equity in diabetes research. Maya Friedman, Tidepool’s Director of Product Design and User Experience, took the stage at DiabetesMine’s DData ExChange on June 5 to discuss the company’s vision for improved women’s health for patients with diabetes.

Friedman recapped initial results from menstrual cycle research conducted in partnership with Diabetes Center Berne and outlined Tidepool’s vision for a landmark initiative launched last fall at the Milken Institute Women’s Health Network event. In collaboration with ŌURA and other health leaders, the initiative aims to build the largest available opt-in, anonymized dataset of biometric and diabetes device data.

"For too long, the unique lifecycle stages of women have been underrepresented in diabetes care," said Friedman. "By capturing this multi-signal dataset, we can provide the objective evidence needed to design targeted therapies and technologies for women navigating everything from menstrual cycles to menopause."

Streamlining Meal Management: Expanding Evidence for AID Algorithm Enhancements

Meal logging continues to be a heavy mental burden for people living with type 1 diabetes. A collaborative study presented by Stanford University, Replica Health, and Tidepool2 evaluated how personalized meal records could improve glycemic control while reducing manual steps for automated insulin delivery (AID) users.

Evaluating a 40-day period of meal-logging behavior from a mix of participants who self-identified as using accurate, mixed, and approximate meal-logging strategies, the data revealed that repeated meals are associated with better postprandial glycemic outcomes, even when carb-counting is approximate or inconsistent.

“Our roadmap for Tidepool Loop is focused on lifting the burdens for people living with diabetes, and meal logging is one of the heaviest,” said Kelly Watson, Chief Product Officer. “This study demonstrates another opportunity to move beyond the demand for constant precision. By harnessing an individual’s real-world data, we have a clear opportunity to advance AID systems and deliver deeply personalized experiences.”

A Vision for Connected Care

Wrapping up the company's update, Tidepool CEO and Co-founder Brandon Arbiter emphasized the broader implications of Tidepool's presence at the event.

“At Tidepool, we are looking for ways to make the biggest impact for our users and the broader diabetes community,” added Arbiter. “These discussions at the American Diabetes Association bring together innovators, clinicians, and those of us living with diabetes to advocate for new developments that transform how we interact with our health data every day. Our focus remains on proving how data can be harnessed to create a more personalized, equitable ecosystem for everyone.”

About Tidepool

Tidepool is a recognized innovator in diabetes software on a mission to make diabetes data more accessible, actionable, and meaningful for people with diabetes, their care teams, and researchers. Founded in 2013, Tidepool hosts a suite of software tools for people with diabetes and the clinics that serve them, including Tidepool+, Tidepool Mobile, Tidepool Uploader, and the FDA-cleared Tidepool Loop. Through strategic industry partnerships, Tidepool Loop is commercially available via partner-developed adaptations, such as the twiist™ AID System powered by Tidepool, now available in the iOS App Store. Built with enterprise-grade security, the Tidepool platform is HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 Type II-compliant. Tidepool is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Learn more at tidepool.org. Follow us on LinkedIn.

____________________ 1 Reddy S, Henry K, Heidenreich M, Lucas SA, Reddy S. Using CGM and RPM in Safety Net Clinics: Feasibility and Impact. Poster presented at the American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions; 2026. 2 Royston SF, Wolff MK, Khan-Gallo S, Friedman M, Brydges C, Lal R. Meal Logging Behavior and Glycemic Control in Users of the Loop Automated Insulin Delivery System. Poster presented at: American Diabetes Association 86th Scientific Sessions; 2026.

Media Contacts:

Allison Orenstein

media@tidepool.org