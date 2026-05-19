Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD Clinical Research Business Expands Bioanalytical Capabilities with New Laboratory in Gothenburg, Sweden

The state-of-the-art facility enhances support for complex modalities across all phases of drug development

Key facts

Thermo Fisher opens new bioanalytical and biomarker laboratory in Gothenburg, Sweden

new bioanalytical and biomarker laboratory in Gothenburg, Sweden Designed to deliver comprehensive, full-service bioanalytical and biomarker solutions

Supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers across all phases of drug development

Helps customers globally accelerate innovation and bring new therapies to patients faster

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the opening of a new bioanalytical and biomarker laboratory in Gothenburg, Sweden, located within GoCo Health Innovation City. This new facility expands the company’s global bioanalytical capabilities to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers across all phases of drug development.

With state-of-the-art instrumentation and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) capabilities, the laboratory provides rapid, reliable bioanalytical and biomarker services across the full drug development lifecycle, from preclinical studies through post-approval. Its advanced technology suite includes cell-based assays, immunochemistry, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, molecular genomics, flow cytometry and proteomics, supporting both small molecules and complex therapeutic modalities such as peptides, antibodies, oligonucleotides, and cell and gene therapies.

“Our new Gothenburg laboratory is purpose-built to address the evolving needs of modern drug development, particularly as therapies become more complex and data requirements increase,” said Leon Wyszkowski, president, analytical services, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By investing in advanced capabilities and strategic locations, such as Gothenburg, we are helping our customers in Europe and globally accelerate innovation and bring new therapies to patients faster.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific's PPD™ Laboratory services support clinical trials at all levels and offers integrated support through its network of bioanalytical, biomarker, GMP, vaccine sciences and central labs to enhance clinical trial and drug development efficiency. The new lab in Gothenburg complements the business’ other bioanalytical labs in Richmond, Virginia, and Suzhou, China, and it reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to the Swedish life sciences ecosystem and continued growth as a major employer and investor in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the new lab add to the life sciences industry?

The lab in Gothenburg, Sweden, expands the company’s global bioanalytical capabilities to support global pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers across all phases of drug development.

Who is it designed for?

The new lab strengthens support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers across all phases of drug development.

What problem does it solve?

The facility enhances Thermo Fisher Scientific’s ability to deliver rapid, reliable bioanalytical services from preclinical development through post-approval studies, helping customers accelerate innovation and bring new therapies to patients faster.

Why does it matter?

The lab complements Thermo Fisher's existing bioanalytical laboratories in the U.S. and China while reinforcing Thermo Fisher Scientific’s long-term commitment to the Swedish life sciences ecosystem, supporting regional growth, employment, and investment.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

Media Contact Information:

Nadine Maeser

E-mail: nadine.maeser@thermofisher.com