Business
Bio NC Hotbed Region: Over 100% Growth This Century
Anchored by Raleigh, Durham and the Research Triangle Park region, BioSpace’s Bio NC Hotbed is one of the faster-growing areas for biopharma in the U.S.
March 25, 2019
8 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Gotham Therapeutics Launches in New York City with $54 Million Series A Financing
Gotham Therapeutics launched in New York with a $54 million Series A financing. The focus is on a subgroup of RNA metabolism called epitranscriptomics. This involves the biochemical modifications of RNA within a cell, which have an impact on gene expression.
October 10, 2018
2 min read
Mark Terry
Business
Life Science Giant PPD Cuts an Undisclosed Number of Jobs
PPD has terminated a number of employees in its HR department, but has provided few details about the job cuts, according to reports.
November 10, 2017
2 min read
Alex Keown
Wall Street's Top Biotech Analyst Loves These 2 Life Science Stocks
Deals
LabCorp Makes $8 Billion+ Proposal to CRO PPD
February 6, 2017
2 min read
Astellas Pharma, Proteostasis Therapeutics Forge $1.2 Billion Genetic Disease Drug Development Pact
Deals
Privately-Held CRO PPD Considering Sale or IPO Valued at $8 Billion
December 14, 2015
2 min read
PPD, Inc. Opens Central Lab Services Unit in Beijing
January 24, 2008
1 min read
Business
PPD, Inc. Names Vice President for Asia
October 16, 2007
1 min read
Drug Development
NC’s PPD, Inc. Clinical Trial Shows New Statin is Safe
July 31, 2007
1 min read
Bio NC
Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands GMP Laboratory Service Offerings with Biosafety Testing Including Mycoplasma Testing
February 13, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD Clinical Research Business Selected by BARDA to Support Phase II Platform Clinical Trial to Treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
December 21, 2023
4 min read
Business
Thermo Fisher Scientific Named 2022 Eagle Award Winner for Clinical Research Site Partnerships
October 17, 2022
2 min read
Bio NC
Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Decentralized Clinical Trials Network
October 5, 2022
3 min read
Business
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD Clinical Research Business Selected to Support National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Trials Support Unit
September 15, 2022
4 min read
Bio NC
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Clinical Research Business Named Clinical Research Company of the Year for Third Consecutive Year
June 8, 2022
2 min read
Business
Thermo Fisher Scientific Enhances Clinical Research Solutions in Collaboration with Matrix Clinical Trials
April 19, 2022
4 min read
Business
PPD Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2021 Results
October 27, 2021
30 min read
Business
PPD Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
October 18, 2021
1 min read
Biotech Beach
Aethlon Medical Announces Contracting with PPD to Advance Hemopurifier Clinical Programs
September 30, 2021
5 min read
