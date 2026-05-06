Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Clinical Research Business Named a Leader Among CROs in 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Report for Use of AI in Clinical Trials

PPD™ clinical research business recognized for leadership in clinical development, patient engagement and AI-driven pharmacovigilance

Summary:

Thermo Fisher named a Leader CRO in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services report

AI-enabled clinical development helps sponsors accelerate trials and bring therapies to patients faster

Data-driven patient engagement and analytics improve enrollment efficiency, access and study outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, earned a Leader designation among contract research organizations (CROs) in the 2026 ISG Provider Lens™ Life Sciences Digital Services report, underscoring the company’s continued investment in digital innovation across the clinical development continuum.

The recognition highlights the strength of Thermo Fisher’s PPD™ clinical research business, which is recognized for its capabilities in clinical development, patient engagement, and digital evolution in pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs. The independent study, conducted by Information Services Group (ISG), evaluates leading providers based on technology innovation, portfolio strength and competitive positioning.

ISG cited Thermo Fisher’s end-to-end approach to clinical development, including its ability to integrate decentralized and hybrid trial models with advanced data and analytics. By embedding digital technologies and AI-driven insights throughout the clinical trial lifecycle, the company helps customers reduce operational complexity and improve the predictability of global development programs.

In patient engagement, the report highlighted Thermo Fisher’s data-driven strategies to support recruitment and retention, along with digital platforms designed to expand access to clinical trials. These approaches aim to accelerate enrollment timelines while ensuring study designs are optimized to include all clinically relevant populations.

The company was also recognized for its progress in pharmacovigilance and regulatory affairs, where it continues to advance the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to support safety case processing, signal detection and regulatory intelligence. These capabilities enable more proactive risk management and support compliance across global markets.

“This recognition affirms our leadership as a global CRO advancing digital clinical trials through AI and data-driven innovation across every stage of development,” said Krishna Cheriath, vice president, head of clinical research digital and AI, biopharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We are focused on building a more connected, patient-centric and AI-enabled future for clinical research that helps our customers accelerate the delivery of safe and effective therapies to patients worldwide.”

“The PPD clinical research business exemplifies the next-generation CRO model, where operational scale is enhanced by data, AI and patient-centric design to deliver predictable, high-quality clinical outcomes at global scale,” said ISG Lead Analyst Sneha Jayanth.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report evaluates leading contract research organizations and digital service providers based on innovation, technology capabilities and market impact. For 2026, ISG conducted an independent evaluation of leading life sciences service providers, assessing technology innovation, portfolio strength and competitive positioning across defined service categories.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific™, Applied Biosystems™, Invitrogen™, Fisher Scientific™, Unity Lab Services™, Patheon™ and PPD™. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact:

kyla.obrien@thermofisher.com