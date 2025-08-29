Thermo Fisher Scientific Secures R&D 100 Awards for Innovations Accelerating the Discovery and Development of Therapies

Achievements highlight cutting-edge technology in omics research, bioproduction and DNA purification

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, is proud to receive three R&D 100 Awards for innovations designed to advance scientific discovery in critical areas like precision medicine and cell and gene therapy research and development. All three awarded products were recognized in the Analytical/Test category, which highlights breakthroughs in instrumentation, imaging, testing systems, laboratory equipment and life sciences technologies, demonstrating Thermo Fisher’s commitment to advancing groundbreaking research.

The Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ Mass Spectrometer* (MS) sets a new benchmark for precision in biomarker research. With ten times greater sensitivity when analyzing five times more compounds than traditional systems, it empowers researchers to quickly confirm and verify candidate drugs and biomarker molecules including peptides, metabolites and lipids. This breakthrough accelerates insights in fields such as translational omics, toxicology and bioanalysis—helping drive the development of advanced therapies for complex diseases and supporting progress in precision medicine and biopharmaceutical innovation.

The Thermo Scientific™ KingFisher™ PlasmidPro Maxi Processor* (PlasmidPro) is the first fully automated system for large-scale plasmid DNA purification, delivering high-quality DNA in just 75 minutes—half the time of conventional methods. Its all-in-one cartridge design eliminates extra equipment, reduces contamination risk, and streamlines workflows. By automating a critical step in plasmid DNA production, PlasmidPro frees up researchers’ time and supports the growing demand for DNA used in next-generation therapies, accelerating the pace of discovery and development.

The SteriSEQ™ Rapid Sterility Testing Kit* speeds up cell therapy development while enhancing patient safety. Using advanced real-time PCR technology, it detects bacteria and fungi simultaneously with only minimal sample input, delivering reliable results in less than 24 hours. This rapid, simple workflow allows manufacturers to catch contamination early, optimize sample use and shorten time-to-treatment—helping ensure that innovative cell therapies reach patients faster and more safely.

“Our Mission drives our innovation, ensuring we’re delivering solutions that help push our customers’ discovery forward and expand the boundaries of science,” said Karen Nelson, chief scientific officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping drive scientific progress through advanced technology. From realizing the potential of precision medicine to automating time-consuming workflows and ensuring the safety of treatments, we’re proud to help scientists achieve deeper insights, faster timelines and safer products as we work together to bring life-changing therapies to patients.”

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials that are available for sale or license for their technological significance. Sponsored by R&D World Magazine, the R&D 100 Awards recognize and celebrate the 100 most innovative technologies of the previous year. Now in its 63rd year, the 2025 judging panel featured 54 respected industry professionals from across the globe.

*For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

