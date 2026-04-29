Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens U.S. Flagship Bioprocess Design Center to Accelerate the Delivery of Life-changing Therapies

Expansion of Plainville, Mass., facility offers bioprocessing expertise, advanced technologies and customized support

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the opening of its flagship U.S. Bioprocess Design Center (BDC) at the company’s Plainville, Mass., site, expanding the facility to support customers in developing and scaling biologics. The new center brings together advanced bioproduction capabilities and hands-on collaboration to help customers accelerate process development and bring transformative therapies to patients faster. The facility demonstrates Thermo Fisher’s continued commitment to empowering customers as a trusted innovation partner.

The BDC features 4,000 square feet of laboratory and training space to support customers in developing biologics, including vaccines and cell and gene therapies. Customers will experience Thermo Fisher’s complete, end-to-end bioproduction workflow of integrated, scalable solutions – including media, cell line development, single-use systems, chromatography, filtration, purification and analytics – that can unlock productivity gains and reduce time to market.

Onsite bioprocess specialists provide hands-on demonstrations, training and technical consulting. Experts work directly with customers to test and refine processes, validate concepts and address complex challenges to help them move from development to scalable production with greater speed and confidence.

“Our new Bioprocess Design Center brings together Thermo Fisher’s experts and customers to tackle some of the most complex challenges in bioprocessing, demonstrating how collaboration and shared innovation can accelerate therapeutic development and help deliver life-changing therapies to patients faster,” said Daniella Cramp, senior vice president and president, BioProduction and Customer Excellence at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By creating a space where customers can work side by side with our scientists and engineers, we can help translate innovative ideas into scalable solutions that advance biologics development and manufacturing for customers across the United States.”

“Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific are choosing Massachusetts because of our world-renowned life sciences sector, and we are proud to partner with them as they continue to grow and invest in our state,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This new Bioprocess Design Center will accelerate cutting-edge research, strengthen our economy, and create new jobs for workers across our state. Massachusetts continues to lead the nation in life sciences because we invest in innovation, support our workforce, and partner with companies that are delivering the next generation of life-saving therapies.”

Customers gain a critical advantage in later stages of drug development when they optimize their bioproduction workflows to reduce risk and improve scalability. With Thermo Fisher as a partner, they can carry that momentum forward through preclinical development, clinical research, clinical trials, manufacturing and commercialization. Thermo Fisher’s Accelerator™ Drug Development offers end-to-end Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) services across all major drug modalities and therapeutic areas.

The strategic addition of the BDC to Thermo Fisher’s 290,000-square-foot Plainville facility introduces bioproduction capabilities that complement its existing integrated sterile fill-finish and viral vector services and demonstrates the company’s comprehensive expertise across the drug development continuum. Located in the greater Massachusetts life science ecosystem, the center is well-positioned for customer collaboration across the U.S., with a shared goal of bringing innovative treatments and hope to patients.

“This new Bioprocess Design Center is a strong example of why Massachusetts continues to lead in life sciences,” said Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “We are fortunate to have an ecosystem where companies like Thermo Fisher can bring together cutting-edge technology, world-class talent, and close collaboration to move breakthrough therapies from concept to production. Investments like this strengthen our position as a global hub for biomanufacturing and help ensure that the next generation of treatments is developed and delivered faster, right here in Massachusetts.”

For more information on Thermo Fisher's global Bioprocess Design Centers, visit https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/bioprocessing/about/bioprocess-design-centers.html.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Darlene Masse

Phone: 401-440-7011

Email: darlene.masse@thermofisher.com