Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Spectral Flow Cytometer Offering Increased Speed, Versatility and Reliability to Labs

Researchers can obtain deeper insights from cells with more colors and faster time to results with minimal sample volume

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today launched the spectral-enabled Invitrogen™ Attune™ Xenith™ Flow Cytometer, allowing immunology and immuno-oncology researchers to automate and streamline workflows to obtain more detailed and accurate insights from critical cellular samples. By leveraging Thermo Fisher’s legacy core acoustic focusing technology, this new solution offers improved time to results for scientists researching cellular behaviors and mechanisms and discovering targeted therapies. It enables both spectral unmixing and conventional flow cytometry, allowing researchers to tackle a broader range of applications with greater flexibility and sensitivity.

As the field of flow cytometry grows and research needs become more complex, scientists require access to even more data from cells which can help provide insights into how diseases, including cancer, manifest and progress in the body. Traditional cytometers frequently face issues with complex data analysis, non-intuitive interfaces and frequent clogs, which can slow down the research process and cause waste of often irreplaceable tissue samples.

The Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer addresses these common problems with its user-friendly software and a multitude of innovative features:

High-Speed Acoustic Technology : Accelerates sample analysis, significantly reducing processing times while maintaining exceptional sensitivity.

: Accelerates sample analysis, significantly reducing processing times while maintaining exceptional sensitivity. Clog-Resistant Design : Reduces stoppages and sample waste, allowing labs to operate more reliably with minimal sample volume.

: Reduces stoppages and sample waste, allowing labs to operate more reliably with minimal sample volume. Higher Parametric Analysis : Equipped with six lasers and 51 fluorescent detectors, enabling detailed and accurate insights from each sample.

: Equipped with six lasers and 51 fluorescent detectors, enabling detailed and accurate insights from each sample. Longer Uptime: Designed for extended operation without needing fluid changes, maximizing lab productivity. Built-in cameras, automated maintenance and remote diagnostics help ensure ease of use for researchers of all experience levels.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to provide immunologists and other researchers with a solution that not only allows the rapid analysis of parameters, but one that will also speed up the discovery and translation of critical research findings,” said Trisha Dowling, vice president of flow and imaging technologies at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Invitrogen Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer can handle a higher volume of samples quickly and efficiently, allowing scientists to analyze cells with exceptional precision.”

“The Attune Xenith flow cytometer is a robust and powerful instrument that allows our users to quickly set up assays in conventional or spectral mode with flexibility and the well-known reliability and high-speed acoustics of the Attune product line,” shared Dr. Juan J. Garcia Vallejo, MD, PhD, MBA, Associate Professor for Molecular Cell Biology & Immunology, and Scientific Director of the Microscopy and Cytometry Core Facility of the Amsterdam UMC, who uses the instrument in his lab.

The Attune Xenith Flow Cytometer is the latest advancement in Thermo Fisher Scientific’s extensive portfolio of flow cytometry solutions, including the Attune CytPix and NxT instruments. Its introduction reinforces the company’s longstanding commitment to advancing scientific knowledge by offering innovative tools that enhance lab efficiency, data accuracy and overall research capabilities.

