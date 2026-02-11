Thermo Fisher Scientific Expands Real-World Data Interoperability and Linkage Through Strategic Collaboration with Datavant

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced a strategic data collaboration with Datavant, the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare, to make it easier for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to connect real-world data with clinical research—helping them generate stronger evidence, faster.

Thermo Fisher’s PPD™ clinical research business and Datavant will enable secure connection and analysis of real-world data (RWD), spanning RWD enrichment of randomized clinical trials, PPD™ CorEvitas™ Clinical Registries and PPD™ Evidera™ solutions.

Datavant enables privacy-preserving tokenization and linkage of patient-level data across more than 350 RWD partners and 80,000 U.S. hospitals and clinics. With this technology, Thermo Fisher’s PPD clinical research business can securely connect de-identified research datasets and retrieve consented electronic medical record (EMR) data for bespoke RWD generation. Integrating Datavant’s encrypted token technology within Thermo Fisher’s RWD infrastructure will provide biopharmaceutical and biotech customers with access to enhanced linked patient data and advanced analytics to design more connected studies, improve recruitment and accelerate evidence generation, ultimately supporting better patient outcomes.

The collaboration builds on Thermo Fisher’s broader investments in digital innovation, including its strategic collaboration with OpenAI, to deliver more value and greater scientific innovation to life sciences customers.

“Data interoperability is critical to the next generation of evidence generation,” said Karen Kaucic, M.D., president, patient and advisory services, and chief medical officer, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By enabling privacy-protected data connectivity at scale, this collaboration allows us to deliver a more seamless and efficient research experience for our customers.”

“This collaboration with Thermo Fisher underscores Datavant’s role in enabling secure, privacy-preserving data connectivity at scale,” said Arnaub Chatterjee, GM and President of Life Sciences at Datavant. “By combining Datavant’s trusted data linkage technology with Thermo Fisher’s deep clinical research expertise and infrastructure, we’re helping bring richer, more connected patient data into the research process. Reducing friction across the research lifecycle – from clinical trials through real-world evidence – is key so that our shared life sciences partners can generate insights faster and advance better outcomes for patients.”

The collaboration strengthens Thermo Fisher’s leadership in RWE, registry, and observational study services, while complementing the company’s ongoing investments in digital innovation aimed at transforming how data and AI are applied across clinical research and development.

“By integrating Datavant’s capabilities with Thermo Fisher’s data, digital and AI capabilities, we can help our customers accelerate insights and ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Krishna Cheriath, vice president, head of digital and AI, biopharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This collaboration represents another milestone in our continued investment in digital transformation to accelerate innovation for our customers.”

