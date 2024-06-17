SUBSCRIBE
Data Companies Merge to Create Nation’s Largest Health Care Data Ecosystem
The $7 billion transaction by Datavant with Ciox Health will be the nation’s largest “neutral and secure health data ecosystem.”
June 9, 2021
3 min read
Kate Goodwin
Health Organizations Jointly Develop COVID-19 Research Database
The new database includes HIPAA-compliant, de-identified and limited, longitudinal, patient-level data sets from the consortium of institutions and organizations that helped develop it.
April 21, 2020
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Feb. 28
Biopharma and life sciences strengthen their executive leadership teams and boards with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
February 27, 2020
5 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Datavant Announces Strategic Partnerships and Corporate Milestones
Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations connect and share health data, announced a series of corporate updates.
October 15, 2019
2 min read
Business
Datavant and Parexel Partner to Harness Real-World Evidence
Through the partnership, Parexel will integrate Datavant’s connectivity technology into the workflow of all of its clinical studies.
October 10, 2019
2 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Artificial Intelligence Gaining Ground in Drug Development
It’s not exactly breaking news that biopharma companies are increasingly turning toward machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve drug development. What is big news is how resoundingly it might improve on traditional methods.
February 8, 2019
5 min read
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers and Shakers: Feb. 8
In this week’s edition of Movers and Shakers, biopharma companies tap executives to serve in various leadership roles.
February 7, 2019
5 min read
Alex Keown
Drug Development
A New Day, a New Vant. Roivant Launches Alyvant Ahead of J.P. Morgan 2019
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has launched another subsidiary for Roivant Sciences. Ramaswamy will provide an update on the new company, as well as other members of the Roivant family during a Monday presentation at JPM19.
January 7, 2019
3 min read
Alex Keown
Business
Top 20 Life Science Startups to Watch in 2019
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
November 6, 2018
12 min read
Mark Terry
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2019
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Datavant to Showcase AI Innovations in Clinical Trials at AI Demonstration Day on Capitol Hill
July 24, 2024
2 min read
Bio NC
Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ Applied Sciences and Datavant Collaborate to Enable Next-Generation Clinical Trials
February 13, 2024
8 min read
Business
Datavant Hires Marla Kessler as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth
October 24, 2022
2 min read
Deals
Roivant Provides Corporate Updates
June 9, 2021
9 min read
Biotech Bay
Verantos Announces Strategic Partnership with Datavant to Power Additional Insights in its Regulatory-Grade Real World Evidence Studies
May 3, 2021
2 min read
Pharm Country
IntegriChain Partners with Datavant for Improved Patient Journey Visibility
January 26, 2021
2 min read
BioMidwest
EVERSANA streamlines data connectivity and strengthens predictive commercialization solutions with Datavant partnership
November 12, 2020
2 min read
Biotech Bay
Medidata, TriNetX, and Datavant Partner to Enable Seamless Integration of Real-World Data in Clinical Development
October 29, 2020
6 min read
Bio NC
Parexel Adds APANDEMIC and Datavant to Lead Ongoing Advancement of #KeepingPatientsFirst Platform
June 16, 2020
5 min read
Business
Symphony Health Partners with Datavant for the Industry’s Deepest View of the Patient Journey
March 11, 2020
3 min read
