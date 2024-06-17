Datavant
NEWS
The $7 billion transaction by Datavant with Ciox Health will be the nation’s largest “neutral and secure health data ecosystem.”
The new database includes HIPAA-compliant, de-identified and limited, longitudinal, patient-level data sets from the consortium of institutions and organizations that helped develop it.
Biopharma and life sciences strengthen their executive leadership teams and boards with this week’s Movers & Shakers.
Datavant, the leader in helping healthcare organizations connect and share health data, announced a series of corporate updates.
Through the partnership, Parexel will integrate Datavant’s connectivity technology into the workflow of all of its clinical studies.
It’s not exactly breaking news that biopharma companies are increasingly turning toward machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve drug development. What is big news is how resoundingly it might improve on traditional methods.
In this week’s edition of Movers and Shakers, biopharma companies tap executives to serve in various leadership roles.
Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has launched another subsidiary for Roivant Sciences. Ramaswamy will provide an update on the new company, as well as other members of the Roivant family during a Monday presentation at JPM19.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2019,” a list of 20 up-and-coming life science companies in North America that launched* no earlier than 2017.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS