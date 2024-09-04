Therma Bright Congratulates John Patton, PhD of InStatin on Receiving the Prestigious Charles G. Thiel Award

Chairman of Therma Bright’s Strategic Investment Partner Recognized for Outstanding Research and Discovery in Respiratory Drug Delivery

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2024) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), a developer and investment partner in cutting-edge diagnostic and medical device technologies, extends its congratulations to strategic investment partner InStatin’s John Patton, Ph.D on receiving the prestigious Charles G. Thiel Award for outstanding research and discovery in respiratory drug delivery (RDD).

John Patton, Ph.D, a renowned biotechnology scientist, Chairman of InStatin and Head of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for global leader Kindeva Drug Delivery (KDD), was honored at the Respiratory Drug Delivery Conference. The Charles G. Thiel Award, presented every two years by fellow scientists during the Conference, recognizes one individual for their pioneering and significant advancements in the science and technology of respiratory drug delivery.

Before InStatin, John held senior leadership roles and served on the boards of several prominent companies. He co-founded Inhale/Nektar (NKTR) in 1990, which achieved a $2.1 billion NASDAQ valuation and received global approval for the first inhaled insulin with Pfizer, which won the Wall Street Journal’s Medical Innovation of the Year in 2006. He also co-founded Halozyme (HALO) in 1999 and served on its board until 2015; Today, Halozyme has a market cap of $8.08 billion. Additionally, John founded and led Dance Biopharm (now Aerami Therapeutics) from 2009 to 2018 and co-founded InCarda Therapeutics, which focuses on inhaled treatments for acute cardiac conditions. His career includes multiple successful mergers and acquisitions, as well as receiving numerous honors, publishing articles and research in over 100 publications, and securing more than 45 patents.

“We are thrilled to congratulate John on this well-deserved and prestigious award for his remarkable contributions to respiratory drug delivery (RDD) systems,” said Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. “John’s achievements are clearly demonstrated by the advancements he and the InStatin team have made with their novel inhaled statin solution for treating and managing chronic lung conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). We’re honored to be working with such a well-respected and recognized leader in the space, who has achieved several successful M&A exits.”

InStatin’s innovative statin inhalant solution has shown promising results in laboratory tests, and the Company is now moving forward with preclinical studies in preparation for Phase 1 human trials. Both InStatin and its investment partner, Therma Bright, are enthusiastic about the potential success of this groundbreaking inhalant solution for asthma treatment, which is projected to reach a global market size of USD $30.1 billion by 2030, according to BioSpace news. Therma Bright owns 17% in InStatin with the SAFE investment increasing the Company’s ownership in the future at a discount to the next round of financing secured by InStatin.

Additionally, Therma Bright and InStatin are progressing forward with InVixa, which is developing inhaled statins to prevent and treat acute lung disease. As announced on September 27, 2023, Therma Bright holds over 60% of InVixa shares.

