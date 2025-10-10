Therma Bright Appoints US Healthcare Veteran Michael Raimondo to the Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2025) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0) ("Therma" or the "Company"), a developer and investment partner in advanced diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Raimondo, a 30-year veteran in sales and operations in the healthcare industry to its Board of Directors. Michael was part of Therma's advisory Board, previously announced on August 13, 2024.Mr. Raimondo is a distinguished executive and strategist known for his extensive commercial leadership experience in the healthcare and business services sectors across the USA. Mr. Raimondo specializes in sales negotiations, which has successfully led to over $500 million in sales contracts.He is a retired veteran of the global healthcare industry, having concluded a successful tenure at Abbott, where he held significant senior leadership positions focusing on commercial strategy and business development.Following his career at Abbott, Mr. Raimondo transitioned into key advisory and executive roles across various organizations. He currently serves as the Commercial Lead for Delphine Diagnostics in New Jersey (NJ), where he drives market strategy and business growth.Demonstrating his broad expertise, he also serves as a Managing Partner at The Potentia Group, which specializes in negotiations training, sales leadership development and consulting within the U.S. healthcare market. Michael is an active member of the board for Marketsmith one of the largest woman-owned and operated independent media and marketing agencies in the USA. Michael has a BS in physics and minor in mathematics from Kutztown University, and has served on the board of the Make A Wish Foundation for the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana region.Rob Fia, CEO, commented, "We are excited to announce that Michael is joining us in a strategic role, transitioning from Advisory Board Member to full Board Member, where we will fully utilize his extensive commercial expertise. Michael's deep industry knowledge will assist Therma Bright to accelerate market penetration and to drive sales growth of Venowave, our flagship medical device."Michael Raimondo commented: "I am pleased to be joining the Board and contributing to the significant growth potential of the Venowave platform. My primary focus will be on leveraging my commercial experience to rapidly scale the organization-specifically by designing and implementing a high-performance, results-driven internal sales team. Simultaneously, I look forward to enhancing our market reach by expanding our channels through strategic partnerships with high-value medical device resellers, ensuring Venowave reaches patients suffering from vascular issues, such as the 900,000 citizens who suffer from."Therma Bright announces the resignation of Board member Alex Saringer. The Company would like to thank Alex for his service.Therma Bright is a developer and partner in a wide range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today's most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX0). Visit:Therma Bright Inc.Rob Fia, CEOCertain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events and related information such as future sales of Venowave as described in the news release. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to several factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.To view the source version of this press release, please visit