Theolytics Announces First Patient Dosed in the OCTOPOD-IP Trial, a US Phase 1 Trial with THEO-260, a Novel Oncolytic Immunotherapy Targeting Ovarian Cancer

OCTOPOD-IP is being conducted to investigate intraperitoneal (IP) administration of THEO-260 in women with advanced platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Recruitment on track in OCTOPOD-IV, a Phase 1/2a multi-centre, multi-national, open-label trial of THEO-260 administered intravenously

Oxford, UK, April 28, 2026 — Theolytics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating intraperitoneal (IP) administration of THEO-260 for the treatment of women with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC) (NCT07211659).

The US trial, OCTOPOD-IP, will be the second clinical trial investigating THEO-260 in this indication, the first being the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial called OCTOPOD-IV in the UK, Spain and Canada (NCT06618235).

Positioned to tackle the complex, immune-suppressed nature of advanced solid tumours, THEO-260 is designed to target and eliminate cancer cells and cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) while inducing immune activation. PROC represents a prototype of a broader category of stroma-rich solid tumours for which THEO-260 is being developed.

The US OCTOPOD-IP trial will assess the safety and tolerability of THEO-260 administered directly to the peritoneal cavity (IP delivery) in PROC patients and include extensive biomarker studies to showcase THEO-260's differentiated mode of action.

The trial is sponsored by Theolytics and will be run under the guidance of principal investigator Amir Jazaeri, MD, Professor, Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, Division of Surgery at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“We are proud to announce the dosing of the first patient in this important study,” said David Apelian MD, CEO of Theolytics. “The initiation of our US trial to evaluate the intraperitoneal delivery of THEO-260 in patients with PROC under the company’s first IND marks an important new milestone for Theolytics. THEO-260 is designed to be effective against ovarian cancer and other stroma-rich cancers by destroying cancer-associated fibroblasts within the tumour microenvironment as well as killing cancer cells directly, triggering immunogenic cell death and promoting T-cell activation. By advancing THEO-260 for the treatment of ovarian cancer, we hope to address the high unmet need for patients suffering with this disease and potentially for broader use in other difficult-to-treat, stroma-rich solid tumours.”

For more information about the trial, please click here.

About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop best-in-class oncolytic immunotherapies. The company has pioneered a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted adenoviral candidates suitable for direct and systemic intravenous delivery.

The company is focused on the advancement of its lead programme THEO-260 in clinical trials with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with stroma-rich solid cancers, for whom current treatment options are limited. Additional pipeline programmes in preclinical development include novel candidates developed for colorectal cancer and haematological malignancies, where there remains significant unmet need.

Theolytics was founded in 2017, is headquartered in Oxford UK, and is backed by international life sciences investors Taiho Ventures, M Ventures, Oxford Science Enterprises, Epidarex Capital, BGF, Sound Bioventures and Oxford University Innovation.

For more information, please see our website www.theolytics.com

Media Contact:

Theolytics

David Apelian, CEO

enquiries@theolytics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Mark Swallow

Theolytics@medistrava.com