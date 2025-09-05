SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

The University of Alabama and GATC Health Unveil Strategic Program to Accelerate Therapeutic Discovery and Development

September 5, 2025 | 
2 min read

Combining university-led scientific research with advanced AI technology, this innovative model accelerates the transformation of academic research into commercially viable therapies

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GATC Health Corp, a leading tech-bio company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform drug discovery and development, today announced the launch of a strategic program with The University of Alabama (UA) designed to transform how academic discoveries advance into market-ready therapies. Through this collaboration, UA researchers will gain access to GATC’s cutting-edge Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform, which uses AI to simulate complex human biology and generate rapid, data-rich predictions that guide drug selection and validation. By merging UA’s pioneering research with GATC’s AI-driven insights, the program aims to shorten preclinical timelines, enhance trial readiness, and reduce the traditional barriers of time, cost, and risk that hinder drug development.

“This endeavor marks a key step in industry engagement and innovation at The University of Alabama,” said Dr. Bryan Boudouris, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at The University of Alabama. “By combining UA’s research strengths with GATC’s technology and methods, we aim to accelerate progress from idea to therapy. Our shared focus is on delivering tangible results for patients in Alabama and beyond.”

By harnessing MAT’s ability to predict clinical endpoints and likely therapeutic outcomes, the program provides an unprecedented clarity about the potential success—and risks—of emerging therapies.

“We are proud to activate this program with UA and to create an environment where ideas can progress swiftly, whether originating from academic research or AI-driven analysis,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, President of GATC Health Corp. “Our platform enhances every phase of development, and UA’s research ecosystem provides fertile ground for breakthrough discoveries.”

About GATC
GATC Health is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform. MAT simulates complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 87% accuracy in forecasting sensitivity and 91% accuracy in predicting specificity—representing an 11x improvement over industry benchmarks—while analyzing 400 trillion biological data points in minutes. The company serves biopharma, healthcare, and investment partners by providing predictive analyses of molecules for safety and efficacy, as well as creating novel intellectual property and optimizing clinical strategies. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC is accelerating breakthroughs and reducing costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.gatchealth.com.

Media Contact
Mike Tattory
LifeSci Communications
Mtattory@lifescicomms.com


Southern California Artificial intelligence Collaboration Drug discovery
