The START Center for Cancer Research Expands its Capabilities to Support Early-Phase Hematological Cancer Trials

Expansion Brings New Principal Investigators, Expanded Site Resources, and Accelerated Trial Initiation to Support Breakthrough Blood Cancer Therapies

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The START Center for Cancer Research (“START”), the world’s largest community-based early phase cancer trial site network, has announced the expansion of its capabilities to support early phase hematological cancer trials globally. This expansion includes the addition of leading Principal Investigators and clinical staff, growth in site capabilities including advanced laboratory infrastructure and specialized equipment, and the advancement of physician practice and hospital partnerships to increase access to patients in need of clinical trial options.

With the significant growth in new hematological cancer trials, pharmaceutical companies are challenged to find early phase clinical trial sites equipped to quickly open and enroll patients. To meet this demand, START brings unmatched expertise to hematological cancer research, led by distinguished Principal Investigators Dr. Andrew Sochacki (START Midwest), Dr. Daniel Morillo (START Madrid FJD), Dr. Gala Vega (START Madrid FJD) and Dr. Damián Cubilla (START CIOCC). Over the past five years, START has conducted more than 70 malignant hematology trials, enrolling over 250 patients.

“Sites that combine expertise in hematological malignancies with experience in First-in-Human Phase 1 trials are relatively rare. Therefore, expanding our focus to include more blood cancer trials is a natural progression of our mission to provide access to patients globally,” said Nick Slack, MBE, Chairman and CEO of START. “We are building on our strong foundation of conducting hematological trials with world-class investigators and trusted pharmaceutical partners. As the demand for innovative support in hematologic cancers grows, we are proud to bring our expertise forward to meet this critical need. Our goal is to address the unique challenges of these diseases while delivering the operational excellence and scientific rigor that accelerates the availability of therapies.”

START has a strong history of success in early-phase blood cancer therapies, including CAR T-cell treatments and cellular immunotherapies. The expanded focus on hematological cancers will enable START to offer sponsors even more comprehensive support, such as a streamlined protocol review process and accelerated trial initiation. With over 40 active early-phase hematology trials currently underway, START combines its depth of clinical experience with innovative operational processes to serve as a strong foundation for further expansion.

“We are proud to deepen our focus in advancing hematological cancer treatments,” remarked Chris Takimoto, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at START. “This expansion reflects our commitment to transforming the clinical trial landscape through clinical innovation and collaboration, helping our pharmaceutical partners bring more care options to patients faster and more effectively.”

Patients with blood cancers often face limited options and uncertain outcomes. By integrating clinical trials into community settings, START ensures that patients receive care close to home, where they are supported by both their local care teams and research opportunities. This expansion reaffirms START’s role as a global leader in oncology innovation.

About The START Center for Cancer Research

The START Center for Cancer Research is deeply integrated with community oncology centers worldwide, providing unique access to early-stage clinical trials for new anti-cancer drugs. Our clinical trial sites have led over a thousand early-phase trials, contributing to the FDA or EMA approval of 43 therapies. With ongoing investment in our team of Principal Investigators and capabilities, we are dedicated to expediting the journey from trials to treatments, bringing hope to patients, families, and healthcare providers globally. Explore more at STARTresearch.com.

