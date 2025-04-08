The Prostate Cancer Foundation Appoints Phillip Koo, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

– Dr. Koo brings extensive expertise in prostate cancer diagnostics, imaging and drug development following more than two decades in academic and clinical roles –

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) today announced the appointment of Phillip Koo, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Koo will lead PCF’s patient navigation programs, help increase understanding and reduction of critical patient care gaps, and accelerate novel programs designed to fulfill PCF’s mission of ending death and suffering from prostate cancer.





“We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Koo as our chief medical officer, and know he will be a tremendous asset to PCF as we continue to foster a community of innovation and excellence in prostate cancer research,” said Gina Carithers, PCF’s president and CEO. “Dr. Koo has remarkable expertise guiding and advancing prostate cancer research, is well known and respected, and will bring an important perspective to our organization. He will be an invaluable addition as we identify new ways to close patient care gaps and drive scientific progress in the coming years.”

Dr. Koo brings more than 20 years of experience to PCF, and most recently served as the chief of diagnostic imaging and physician executive of oncology at the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Phoenix, where he spent nearly 10 years focused on leadership and care delivery models to provide high quality, cost-effective diagnostic and therapeutic services to the community. Prior to this, Dr. Koo held various academic and clinical leadership positions at institutions including the University of Colorado School of Medicine, University of Colorado Hospital and Colorado Translational Research Imaging Center. Dr. Koo has chaired and served on multiple committees for notable professional organizations including the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), American College of Radiology (ACR), Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

“I am thrilled to join the Prostate Cancer Foundation, an organization making a profound impact on the prostate cancer community,” said Dr. Koo. “Prostate cancer is a devastating disease, and while significant improvements have been made in its diagnosis and treatment in the past few decades, further progress is needed to truly enhance patient outcomes. As someone who has dedicated much of their career to this area of work, I am honored to join in PCF’s efforts to advance groundbreaking discoveries and end this disease.”

Dr. Koo is an author on more than 100 presentations and publications in leading scientific journals, including a significant number focused on prostate cancer diagnostics, imaging and drug development. Further, he has held multiple investigator roles in clinical trials evaluating various prostate cancer therapies and radiopharmaceuticals, among studies in other types of cancers. He has received numerous awards and honors recognizing his contributions and clinical excellence, including the SNMMI Presidential Distinguished Service Award and being named an Honorary Member of the Large Urology Group Practice Association (LUGPA). Dr. Koo received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Drexel University College of Medicine and completed his residency at Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Health System. He also completed a fellowship at Harvard Medical School through a joint program in nuclear medicine.

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising more than $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research through more than 2,250 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers, with a global footprint spanning 28 countries. Since PCF’s inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of life. PCF is committed to the mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

