The CDE has Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to LBL-024, a Bispecific Antibody that Targets PD-L1 and 4-1BB, Developed by Leads Biolabs, for the Treatment of Extrapulmonary Neuroendocrine Carcinoma.

NANJING, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. (“Leads Biolabs”) announced that Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to LBL-024, an anti-PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody independently developed by Leads Biolabs with global intellectual property rights, for the treatment of the patients with advanced extrapulmonary neuroendocrine carcinoma (EP-NEC) who have progressed after receiving two or more lines of chemotherapy. The Breakthrough Therapy Designation awarded to LBL-024 stems from its remarkable clinical efficacy and safety profile in patients with advanced EP-NEC who failed in second-line and above chemotherapy. The current clinical data demonstrate that LBL-024 monotherapy has more than doubled both the Objective Response Rate (ORR) and Overall Survival (OS) compared to existing treatments for this disease.

Breakthrough Therapy refers to innovative or improved drugs that treat life-threatening conditions or significantly impact quality of life, where no effective treatment exist, or there is sufficient evidence that the therapy offers clear advantages over existing treatment options. In July 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pioneered the “Breakthrough Therapy” review process, complementing fast track, accelerated approval, and priority review mechanisms. By accelerating the approval process and fostering closer collaboration, Breakthrough Therapy Designation facilitates faster development and market access for drugs with significant clinical potential. Historically, FDA data suggests that Breakthrough Therapy Designation can reduce time-to-market by approximately 2.5 years on average.

In July 2020, CDE officially introduced the Breakthrough Therapy Designation concept in China. Products granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status will receive closer guidance and various forms of support to ensure that patients are provided with new treatment options as soon as possible.

Dr. Charles Cai, Chief Medical Officer of Leads Biolabs, said “According to historical data from the China Drug Review Annual Report, only a few products are eligible for Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and even fewer have been approved. The designation for LBL-024 is another proof of the robust R&D capabilities of Leads Biolabs, and it is also a major victory for Leads Biolabs’ insistence on focusing on the first-in-class product R&D strategy for the global market. Leads Biolabs will vigorously pursue the global clinical development of LBL-024, with the anticipation of offering more effective treatment options for patients with EP-NEC at the earliest opportunity.”

Dr. Xiaoqiang Kang, founder, chairman and CEO of Leads Biolabs, said “The Breakthrough Therapy granted by the CDE prioritizes candidates that demonstrate exceptional clinical data, differentiated targets, and therapies with a high degree of efficacy certainty. This Designation represents the highest threshold and most prestigious qualification within China’s pharmaceutical regulatory system, functioning as a crucial benchmark for uncovering valuable new drug projects. Leads Biolabs has consistently embraced differentiated innovation, and we eagerly anticipate the timely market introduction of LBL-024 as a novel immunotherapy, following the groundbreaking successes of anti-PD-1/PD-L1, CTLA-4, and LAG-3.”

About LBL-024

LBL-024 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets PD-L1 and 4-1BB, serving dual functions: blocking the immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, and selectively co-stimulating 4-1BB in the tumor microenvironment to enhance immune responses. The dual functions of LBL-024—lifting PD-1/PD-L1 immune inhibition and intensifying 4-1BB modulated T cell activation—synergistically enhance the anti-tumor immune response.

About EP-NEC

Neuroendocrine carcinoma (NEC) is a class of poorly differentiated, high-grade neuroendocrine neoplasms (NENs), which originate in the diffuse neuroendocrine cell system and can occur in many different sites. NEC can be categorized into pulmonary NEC and EP-NEC. EP-NEC exhibits similar highly aggressive and metastatic characteristics to small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Most patients are diagnosed at a later stage or already have distant metastases, resulting in rapid disease progression and a poor prognosis.

Currently, the primary first-line treatment for advanced EP-NEC involves platinum-based chemotherapy, achieving an overall response rate (ORR) of approximately 30% to 50%, with a median overall survival (mOS) of only approximately one year. Treatment options for advanced EP-NEC are limited, and there are no standard treatment strategies for patients who progress beyond second-line chemotherapy. These underscore the urgency to develop novel therapeutic approaches.

About Leads Biolabs

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies to address underserved medical needs in oncology, autoimmune, and other severe diseases both in China and globally. Backboned by our proprietary technology platforms and robust drug development capabilities, we have curated a rationally designed and differentiated pipeline of 12 innovative drug candidates, six have successfully progressed into the clinical stage. Leads Biolabs is committed to providing safe, effective, accessible and affordable new drugs to address the unmet needs of patients around the world.

