SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

Krystal Biotech’s FDA Platform Designation Pushes Limits of the Award

October 21, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Hands holding crystal ball fortune telling collage art. Abstract concept of prophecy and prediction of future illustration

iStock, Mininyx Doodle

The company’s technology, a modified herpes simplex virus used to deliver gene therapies, was given the FDA’s new designation based on its approved topical skin cream. What this will mean for Krystal’s still-in-development eye drop is unclear.

On Oct. 14, Krystal Biotech received the second ever Platform Technology Designation from the FDA. Because Sarepta’s designation—the first ever granted—was revoked in July, Krystal’s is the only active designation. With that comes never-before-answered questions. 

The designation is meant to accelerate approvals for therapeutics that use the same kinds of technology. Sarepta’s was based on its AAV vector for delivering gene therapies but was later rescinded after a third patient death was associated with the platform this summer. Krystal’s is based on a modified herpes simplex virus (HSV) vector used in the company’s approved topical therapy, Vyjuvek, indicated for the skin condition dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Krystal’s investigational KB801, in Phase I/II trials for a rare corneal disease called neurotropic keratitis, shares the HSV vector, so the designation could accelerate its FDA review. But because KB801 is formulated as an eyedrop, the details are murky, William Blair analyst Sami Corwin told BioSpace. “Krystal is interesting because [KB801] uses the same HSV [vector] but the route of administration is totally different.”

Theoretically, Corwin and her colleagues wrote in a note to investors on Oct. 14, KB801 could benefit from “earlier and more frequent engagement with the FDA” to rapidly advance through the clinic and be on the market by 2028. The analysts also noted that Krystal may be able “to leverage manufacturing and nonclinical safety data from Vyjuvek in future submissions involving the HSV-1 vector.” But, she told BioSpace, FDA commissioner Marty Makary, in discussing the rationale of Platform Technology designations, “has talked about accelerated approvals based on a ‘rational mechanism of action’ which isn’t clearly defined,” in the FDA’s documentation.

When reached for comment, Stéphane Paquette, Krystal’s vice president for corporate development, said that “aspects of the delivery of the vector were not under discussion” between the FDA and the company regarding the platform designation. 

Sarfaraz Niazi, an adjunct professor at the University of Illinois’ College of Pharmacy, told BioSpace the FDA requires sponsors to demonstrate that new applications of the platform don’t raise new safety issues.

“In the case of Krystal’s topical-to-ocular transition, the main areas the FDA would scrutinize include differences in tissue exposure, immune environment, and potential off-target effects,” Niazi wrote in an email. “The PTD designation implies that the FDA has found the HSV-1 platform sufficiently well-characterized to warrant cross-application review efficiencies, but it does not pre-clear ocular-specific risks.”

Krystal’s stock is up about 4% to $195.59 per share since receiving the PTD one week ago.

Rare diseases Regulatory
Krystal Biotech
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
World kidney day. Human hands holding healthy kidney shape made from paper on light blue background.
Autoimmune disease
Roche’s Gazyva Expands Out of Cancer With FDA Approval for Lupus
October 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
The white plane flies against the blue sky, leaving a white trail. Vector illustration
FDA
Replimune Soars Upon FDA Resubmission for Advanced Melanoma Drug
October 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
searching for the virus cure medical pills in pattern on vibrant background
Approvals
Novo Secures Cardiovascular Expansion for Semaglutide Pill
October 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Scanner on blue human eye
Rare diseases
Glaukos Notches FDA Nod for Rare Eye Disorder Keratoconus
October 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac