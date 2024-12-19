The acquisition of Catalent by Novo Holdings, and the related acquisition by Novo Nordisk of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings, is completed

Bagsværd, Denmark, 18 December 2024 — Today, Novo Nordisk completed its acquisition of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings A/S. The completion follows the finalisation of Novo Holdings’ acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (Catalent), a global contract development and manufacturing organisation headquartered in New Jersey (US).

The agreement to acquire the three manufacturing sites was announced on 5 February 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

“We are very pleased with the completion of the acquisition. The three sites will expand our manufacturing capacity at scale and speed, while complementing our ongoing significant internal supply chain expansions. The acquisition will enable us to reach significantly more people living with serious chronic diseases,” said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and chief executive officer of Novo Nordisk.

The expected financial impacts of the acquisition in 2024 and 2025 were disclosed on 14 December 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

