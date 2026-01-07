SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
Presentation scheduled for Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 1:30 PM PST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 1:30 PM PST.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on TG’s website following the event.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS
TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG Therapeutics has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, as well as approval from several regulatory agencies outside of the U.S. for BRIUMVI to treat adult patients with RMS who have active disease defined by clinical or imaging features. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

BRIUMVI® is a registered trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations: 
Email: media@tgtxinc.com
Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6


New York Events
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
