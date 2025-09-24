Tevogen Highlights Potential Role of TVGN 489 in Eliminating Persistent Viral Reservoirs Linked to Long COVID





WARREN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today highlights emerging scientific evidence linking persistent viral reservoirs to Long COVID, and emphasizes the potential of its investigational precision T cell therapy, TVGN 489, for the treatment of this debilitating condition which affects an estimated 20 million Americans and represents an area of unmet need.

Peer-reviewed studies such as the ones published in Sci Trans Med, Clin Microbial Infect and The Lancet Infectious Diseases report the detection of residual SARS-CoV-2 proteins and RNA for months to years after acute infection in individuals. This persistence suggests the presence of a viral reservoir which results in chronic immune inflammation and dysfunction underlying Long COVID symptoms. These findings open new avenues for therapeutic approaches aimed at eliminating the residual virus and restoring immune and physiological homeostasis.

Tevogen Bio’s first clinical product, TVGN 489, from its allogeneic precision T cell therapy platform, ExacTcell™, is an off-the-shelf cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocyte (CTL) therapy designed to target multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins across the entire viral genome, not just the Spike protein. In Tevogen Bio’s proof-of-concept clinical trial, TVGN 489 showed efficacy in reducing the viral load for all patients and TVGN 489 CTLs persisted for at least 6 months in all patients tested; the CTLs did not interfere with patient’s own immune responses. The Company believes that TVGN 489 may provide broad and durable immune responses against persisting SARS-CoV-2 fragments, including those originating from proteins other than Spike (Persistent Circulating Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Spike Is Associated With Post-acute Coronavirus Disease 2019 Sequelae | Clinical Infectious Diseases | Oxford Academic), potentially representing a strategy for Long COVID treatment.

“These recent scientific reports strengthen the theory that Long COVID is, at least in part, sustained by a persistent viral reservoir,” said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO of Tevogen. “Our investigational therapy, TVGN 489, is uniquely designed to eliminate virus-infected cells. Tevogen is actively preparing for clinical manufacturing of TVGN 489 and while more research is needed, based on positive dose-finding trial data, I am highly optimistic that TVGN 489 has the potential to restore homeostasis in patients suffering from this debilitating condition.”

