Tessera Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data Supporting its In Vivo Sickle Cell Disease Program and In Vivo CAR-T Applications at the 68th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tessera”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced that three presentations of new preclinical data will be presented at the upcoming 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, December 12 – 15, 2026.

Details of Tessera’s 68th ASH Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Oral presentations :

Title: Targeted LNP delivery of a Gene Writer in vivo enables generation of functional CAR-T cells in non-human primates

Publication Number: 831

Session: CAR T-cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Engineering CAR-T Cell Fitness, Persistence, and Safety

Presenter: Alberto De Iaco, Ph.D.

Date and Time: December 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CST

Location: MCCNO, Room 353-355

Title: Single-dose in vivo HBB gene correction achieves durable editing of long-term hematopoietic stem cells and corrects sickle cell disease phenotypes

Publication Number: 950

Session: Gene Therapies: Beyond Transplant: The Expanding Role of Gene Therapy in Hematology

Presenter: Giulia Schiroli, Ph.D.

Date and Time: December 14, 2026, 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Location: MCCNO, Room 388-390



Poster presentation:

Title: Genome editing with all-RNA targeted lipid nanoparticles enables in vivo editing of hematopoietic stem cells for sickle cell disease and T cells for CAR-T applications

Publication Number: 2547

Session: Gene Therapies: Poster I

Presenter: Mohit Gupta, Ph.D.

Date and Time: December 12, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (MCCNO) – Hall F



About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

For more information about Tessera, please visit www.tesseratherapeutics.com.

Contact

Jonathan Pappas

LifeSci Communications, LLC

jpappas@lifescicomms.com