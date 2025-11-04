Tessera Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data From In Vivo Programs for Sickle Cell Disease and T Cell Therapies at the 67th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessera Therapeutics, the biotechnology company pioneering a new approach in genetic medicine known as Gene Writing™, today announced three presentations of new preclinical data at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting taking place in Orlando, Florida, December 6 – 9, 2025.

“The data we’re presenting at this year’s ASH meeting reflect the strong momentum of our in vivo programs for sickle cell disease (SCD) and T-cell engineering,” said Michael Severino, M.D., CEO of Tessera Therapeutics. “We look forward to sharing new in vivo editing data from our SCD and CAR-T programs and remain deeply committed to advancing our Gene Writing and delivery platforms to develop transformative therapies for patients.”

Details of the Company’s 67th ASH Annual Meeting presentations are as follows:



Poster Presentations :

Title: In Vivo Correction of the Sickle Cell Disease Mutation in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Using RNA Gene Writers

Poster board #: 2536

Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster I

Presenter: Yaser Heshmati, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. EST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, West Halls B3-B4





Title: In Vivo RNA Delivery by Targeted Lipid Nanoparticles Enable Gene Editing in Hematopoietic Stem Cells and T Cells

Poster board #: 4318

Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster II

Presenter: Rahul Palchaudhuri, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, West Halls B3-B4





Title: Targeted LNP Delivery of an RNA Gene Writer In Vivo Enables Generation of Functional CAR-T Cells

Poster board #: 6097

Session: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster III

Presenter: Cecilia Cotta-Ramusino, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, West Halls B3-B4

About Tessera Therapeutics

Tessera Therapeutics is pioneering a new approach to genome engineering through the development of its Gene Writing™ and delivery platforms, with the aim to unlock broad new therapeutic frontiers. Our Gene Writing platform is designed to write therapeutic messages into the genome by efficiently changing single or multiple DNA base pairs, precisely correcting insertions and deletions, or adding exon-length sequences and whole genes. Our proprietary lipid nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enable the in vivo delivery of RNA to targeted cell types. We believe our Gene Writing and delivery platforms will enable transformative genetic medicines to not only cure diseases that arise from errors in a single gene, but also modify inherited risk factors for common diseases and create engineered cells to treat cancer and potentially autoimmune and other diseases. Tessera Therapeutics was founded in 2018 by Flagship Pioneering, a life sciences innovation enterprise that conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability.

