SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to New Employee Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) - December 2, 2024

December 3, 2024 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that it has granted as of December 1, 2024 an equity inducement award to a new employee under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”). The equity award was approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and was made as a material inducement to the employee’s acceptance of employment with Terns.

The Company granted options to purchase 150,000 shares of Terns common stock to the new employee. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $6.24, which was the closing price of Terns’ common stock on November 29, 2024, which was the last trading day prior to the date of grant. The options vest over four years, subject to the employee’s continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com

Northern California Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Layoffs
Astellas Gene Therapies to Close Biomanufacturing Facility, Affecting About 100 Employees
September 3, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of hand holding $100 bills spread out
Compensation
Pay Range Transparency: New Law Could Help Massachusetts Biopharma Industry
August 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy After Negative Adcomm
August 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen