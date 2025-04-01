Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ophthalmology--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. (“Tenpoint”), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in April.
- RBC Capital Markets Virtual Ophthalmology Conference: Webcast
- Management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on April 4, 2025, at 8:30am ET
- 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference: Webcast
- Management is scheduled to provide a corporate presentation on April 8, 2025, at 3:00pm ET, and will participate in 1 on 1 meetings April 7 – 10 from 9:00am – 5:00pm ET daily
The live webcasts can be accessed by visiting Tenpoint’s website at https://www.tenpointtherapeutics.com/news. A webcast replay will be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.
About Tenpoint Therapeutics
Tenpoint Therapeutics Limited is a global, clinical-stage biotech company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts and geographic atrophy. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel, pupil-modulating therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately 2 billion people globally. BRIMOCHOL™ PF has completed two large phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II), and the company plans to file the US NDA in the first half of 2025. This topical ophthalmic is poised for launch in 2026. Tenpoint’s leadership team includes ophthalmic industry luminaries with track records of successful approvals and commercialization of blockbuster drugs. A privately held company, Tenpoint Therapeutics is backed by AdBio Partners, AlbionVC, British Patient Capital, Eight Roads, EQT Life Sciences, F-Prime Capital, Hillhouse Capital Management, Qiming Venture Partners USA, Sofinnova Partners, and Wille AG.
To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.
