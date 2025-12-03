SUBSCRIBE
Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conference

December 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced participation in an upcoming investor conference. The Company’s lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is designed to be the first and only combination therapy for presbyopia and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 28, 2026. Tenpoint Therapeutics is actively advancing preparations for a commercial launch in 1H 2026.



  • RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Virtual Conference, December 11. Henric Bjarke, CEO, will present in a fireside discussion at 10:40 a.m. ET on December 11, and management will host 1x1 meetings.

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please contact the RBC conference representatives or email the Company’s investor relations team at tenpoint@gilmartinir.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from the US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
tenpoint@gilmartinir.com

