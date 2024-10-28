Tenon Medical(R) Regains Full Compliance with Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) (“Tenon” or the “Company”), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today announced that it is in compliance with all relevant Nasdaq continued listing Rules. The Company had previously reported non compliance with Nasdaq Rules 5605(b)(1), 5605(c)(2) and 5605(d)(2), with respect to the number of independent directors on its board of directors and certain board committees; Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2), with respect to its minimum bid price; Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(4), with respect to number of shares in its public float; and Nasdaq Rule 5550(b), with respect to its stockholders’ equity. The Company has received written confirmation from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with each previously reported non-compliance of Nasdaq listing Rules.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran™ Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on two commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, and 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” which are statements related to events, results, activities, or developments that Tenon expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking often contains words such as “intends,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “seek,” “believes,” “see,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “aims,” and similar expressions and the negative versions thereof. Such statements are based on Tenon’s experience and perception of current conditions, trends, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, please review our Annual Report on 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, particularly the information contained in the section entitled “Risk Factors”. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise unless required by law.

