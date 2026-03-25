Tempus Announces Strategic Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Advance AI-Driven Biomarker Discovery and Clinical Differentiation Across an ADC Clinical Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a strategic collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) aimed at accelerating the clinical development and differentiation of an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) program in oncology.

Through this collaboration, Daiichi Sankyo will leverage Tempus’ proprietary foundation models and AI expertise, including PRISM2, a state-of-the-art, multimodal foundation model that combines pathology images and clinical data to generate rich diagnostic and predictive insights. By combining clinical trial and preclinical research data from Daiichi Sankyo with Tempus’ comprehensive real-world data, the collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities for biomarker discovery and patient stratification.

Tempus and Daiichi Sankyo will develop proof-of-concept AI models to optimize patient selection and increase probability of success for a novel ADC. By deploying these models across Tempus’ expansive oncology database, the collaboration will generate detailed response maps, enabling precise patient stratification and supporting rigorous benchmarking of potential control arms for future clinical trials.

“Our collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo signals a new chapter in how multimodal AI and real-world data can be applied to advance the development of ADCs,” said Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Data and Apps at Tempus. “Our multimodal foundation models seek to radically accelerate and improve our ability to uncover unmet patient needs and identify patients most likely to benefit from novel therapies. Applying AI in clinical development isn’t just about efficiency anymore, leading companies like Daiichi Sankyo are using these models to enhance the design of more targeted, impactful clinical trials.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and benefits of Tempus’ collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo aimed at accelerating the clinical development and differentiation of an antibody-drug conjugate program in oncology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Hanah Heintzelman

Tempus

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com