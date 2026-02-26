TempraMed Reports over 275 Clinicians Recommending VIVI Cap to Patients on Leading FrontrowMD Platform Across the United States

Partnership results in over 275 physicians recommending VIVI Cap to patients, strengthening clinical validation and driving scalable patient education and acquisition

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) -(CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that more than 275 physicians across the United States have recommended and included VIVI Cap in the offers available to their patients across FrontrowMD, a leading physician engagement and education platform.The Company's partnership with FrontrowMD and the subsequent positive reception from physicians across the United States represents another significant milestone in TempraMed's commercialization strategy, validating strong physician demand for practical, real-world solutions that protect temperature-sensitive medications beyond the pharmacy and clinic setting.saidUnlike traditional consumer marketing, this model positions TempraMed within the clinical workflow, reinforcing the company's strategy to build adoption through professional trust, education, and real-world relevance and evidence.The FrontrowMD partnership, initially launched in December 2025, complements TempraMed's broader commercialization efforts across pharmacy, direct-to-consumer, and enterprise channels, while strengthening its credibility among healthcare professionals nationwide.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.FrontrowMD is a physician engagement platform that enables healthcare professionals to discover, evaluate, and recommend innovative healthcare solutions to their patients. By combining education, trusted clinical voices, and compliant engagement tools, FrontrowMD helps bridge the gap between emerging medical technologies and real-world patient care. For more information visit:Investors interested in learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:Julia BeckerVice President, Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:Brenda ZeitlinVice President, MarketingE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit