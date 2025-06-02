Telomir Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston as Company Prepares for IND Submission and Advances Breakthrough Longevity Platform

Company to meet with prospective partners as it accelerates toward IND submission for Telomir-1, with plans to begin human dosing in the first half of 2026

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in age-reversal science, today announced its participation in the BIO International Convention 2025, taking place in Boston, MA from June 16-19, 2025. The Company has scheduled a full week of BIO One-on-One Partnering™ meetings to explore strategic collaborations, licensing opportunities, and potential M&A transactions.

Telomir is actively preparing to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the end of this year for its lead candidate, Telomir-1-a novel small molecule designed to elongate telomeres, regenerate cells, and reverse core mechanisms of biological aging. The Company is gearing up for its pre-IND meeting with the FDA, with the goal of initiating first-in-human dosing in the first half of 2026.

As part of its expanding pipeline, Telomir is advancing a rare-disease exploratory and developmental strategy focused on high-need orphan indications where cellular aging plays a central role. These include:

Werner's syndrome , a rare adolescent- or adult-onset disorder often referred to as "adult Progeria," which is expressed by many features of premature aging, including early graying, cataracts, metabolic dysfunction, and cancer predisposition.

Wilson's disease , a rare genetic disorder caused by copper accumulation in tissues. Telomir-1 has already demonstrated in preclinical testing copper-modulating capabilities, reversal of copper-induced toxicities and reactive oxygen species production, offering a potential disease-modifying approach that directly addresses the root cause of toxicity and inflammation associated with Wilson's.

Progeria , an ultra-rare pediatric condition that causes rapid aging in children, where Telomir-1 has shown in animal models restoration of lifespan and normalization of disease markers.

Dysphonia, including rare neuromuscular subtypes that impair vocal cord function and may be linked to inflammation and accelerated tissue degeneration.

The Company plans to meet with the FDA to establish novel clinical endpoints across its rare disease programs, aiming to unlock accelerated development pathways and regulatory flexibility.

In parallel, Telomir-1 is also being investigated in autism spectrum disorder, where its potential impact on telomere biology, oxidative stress, neurodegeneration and inflammation may offer a novel therapeutic approach for neurodevelopmental conditions.

Beyond rare and neurological disorders, Telomir has achieved significant preclinical success across a range of high-impact therapeutic areas, underscoring the versatility of its platform:

Vision Restoration : Structural and functional recovery of the retina in FDA-recognized endpoints in animal models of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Longevity and Aging : Consistent age-reversal, increased lifespan, and improved health in standard aging, Werner's syndrome and in Progeria models.

Metabolic Disease : In preclinical models of Type 2 diabetes ,Telomir-1 led to the reversal of elevated blood glucose, restoration of insulin sensitivity , improved pancreatic islet function , and a marked reduction in oxidative stress and systemic inflammation.

Oncology : In a preclinical model of aggressive human prostate cancer, Telomir-1 alone at both low and high doses reduced tumor growth by approximately 50% , while also exhibiting a protective effect on healthy cells . These findings directly counter concerns that telomere-elongating drugs may promote cancer; instead, Telomir-1 actively suppressed tumor progression.

Infectious Disease: Development of Telomir-Ag2, a novel drug candidate with potent activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria, including MRSA.

"The breadth of our preclinical data showcases the potential of Telomir-1 not just as a treatment-but as a platform for addressing aging-related and rare diseases at the source," said Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of Telomir. "As we prepare for IND submission and for a pre-IND meeting with the FDA, we look forward to connecting with potential partners at BIO to explore licensing and M&A opportunities that can help accelerate our path to the clinic."

Dr. Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir, added:

"In all my years in drug development, I've never seen a molecule with this kind of cross-indication potential. The science behind Telomir-1 is remarkable-it's addressing cellular aging at its root, and the preclinical data speak for themselves. What excites me most is how this one molecule may have the power to transform how we treat aging-related, metabolic, and rare genetic diseases across the board."

