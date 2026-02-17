Telomir Pharmaceuticals Demonstrates Broad Tumor Cell Mortality in Human Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Models

Iron-rescue experiments confirm tumor cell mortality is mechanistically driven, not nonspecific cytotoxicity.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental epigenetic and metabolic drivers of cancer, today announced new in vitro data demonstrating that Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn) induces broad tumor cell mortality across biologically distinct subtypes of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Iron-rescue experiments confirmed that the observed tumor cell mortality is iron-dependent, directly supporting Telomir-Zn's proposed intracellular metal-modulating mechanism and distinguishing the effect from nonspecific cytotoxicity.

Mechanism-Driven Tumor Biology

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive and molecularly heterogeneous disease lacking estrogen receptor (ER), progesterone receptor (PR), and HER2 expression. Although chemotherapy, immunotherapy, PARP inhibitors, and antibody-drug conjugates have expanded available treatment options, outcomes in metastatic and treatment-resistant TNBC remain limited, and relapse rates remain high.

Many TNBC tumors exhibit elevated intracellular iron levels and heightened oxidative stress, creating a biological reliance on redox-active metals to sustain proliferation and epigenetic modifications. Telomir-Zn is designed to modulate intracellular metal balance by reducing labile redox-active iron while increasing zinc availability.

In the newly reported studies, tumor cell mortality observed across TNBC models was significantly attenuated when supplemental iron was introduced, confirming that the effect is mechanistically linked to disruption of tumor iron dependency.

Human TNBC Cell Line Findings

The study, conducted in collaboration with Pharmaseed, is evaluating five human TNBC cell lines representing distinct molecular subtypes. Three models have been completed to date:

MDA-MB-468 (Basal-A / EGFR-high) - Near-complete tumor cell mortality at 72 hours

HCC70 (Basal-like) - Significant partial mortality

MDA-MB-231 (Claudin-low / mesenchymal) - Significant partial mortality

Two additional models, BT-549 and HCC1806, are currently under evaluation.

Across all completed models, supplemental iron significantly reduced Telomir-Zn-induced tumor cell death. The variability in magnitude of response across subtypes is consistent with the established biological heterogeneity of TNBC.

Prior In Vivo Evidence

In prior zebrafish xenograft studies, Telomir-Zn demonstrated statistically significant reductions in tumor growth and metastasis in select TNBC models.

The convergence of intracellular iron modulation, iron-dependent tumor cell mortality in human TNBC cells, and tumor growth and metastasis reduction in vivo provides a multi-level preclinical dataset supporting continued advancement of the program.

Advancing Toward Clinical Development

Telomir is:

Completing evaluation of additional TNBC subtypes

Preparing a TNBC mouse xenograft study in a mammalian system

Advancing IND-enabling activities

The Company confirms its planned Investigational New Drug (IND) submission in the first quarter of 2026 remains on track. Additional details regarding initial clinical development plans are expected to be provided in connection with the IND submission.

Management Commentary

"Triple-negative breast cancer remains an area of significant unmet need, particularly in metastatic settings where long-term survival remains limited," said Erez Aminov, Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals. "Demonstrating iron-dependent tumor cell mortality across biologically distinct subtypes provides mechanistic validation as we advance toward clinical development."

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor, added, "TNBC tumors are characterized by dysregulated metal metabolism and oxidative stress. The ability to modulate intracellular iron and observe subtype-spanning tumor cell mortality supports a rational biological framework as the program progresses toward IND."

Program Overview

Telomir-Zn (Telomir-1) combines a mechanistically informed oncology strategy with an IND-enabling safety foundation. The Company has reported no treatment-related adverse toxicity observed in completed GLP safety studies in rats and dogs, with consistent systemic exposure following oral administration.

Across preclinical models, Telomir-Zn has demonstrated coordinated intracellular metal modulation (concomitant zinc increase and reduction of redox-active iron), iron-dependent tumor cell mortality in human TNBC and pancreatic cancer cells, dose-dependent reduction in aggressive human leukemia cells, tumor-volume reduction in prostate cancer xenograft models, and modulation of cancer-relevant DNA methylation pathways involving tumor suppressor genes.

Additional TNBC subtype studies and a mammalian TNBC xenograft model are planned as the Company advances toward its anticipated IND submission in the first quarter of 2026.

