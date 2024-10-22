Telo Genomics Presents New Performance Data for Its Smoldering Myeloma Prognostic Test

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2024) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the “Company” or “Telo”) a biotech company developing the industry’s leading telomere technology platform with diagnostic and prognostic applications measuring genomic instability in oncology, is pleased to announce that it has presented the most recent performance results of its TeloViewSMM prognostic test for smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) patients at the recent International Myeloma Society (IMS) 2024 annual meeting 2024 in Brazil.

The new data was based on a comparative analysis between TeloViewSMM’s results and the 20-2-20 scoring model, which is currently included in the smoldering myeloma prognostic international guidelines. The TeloViewSMM prognostic test outperformed the 20-2-20 score in identifying both true positive (high risk patients) and true negative (low risk patients). The analysis was conducted on the same cohort of 160 SMM patients. The presented results supersede the performance of all historic attempts to stratify SMM patients to their respective risk of progression to full stage multiple myeloma and presents a viable prognostic product with high sensitivity and specificity to stratify the SMM patients.

The results of this analysis were presented in an important discussion session in the IMS 2024 program by Dr. Shaji Kumar, Professor of Medicine at Mayo Clinic and Chair of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Myeloma Committee, and Telo’s collaborator and Lead Clinical Investigator on the TeloViewSMM validation studies.

The TeloViewSMM test is for SMM, a precursor to multiple myeloma. The test stratifies patients flagged with the elevated M-protein biomarker, between patients that are high-risk to progress to the full stage of the myeloma disease, and those that are low-risk patients, and confirms the stability of disease in these patients. To date, this has been a critical unmet need in the management of SMM patients.

High risk SMM patients may benefit from immediate treatment intervention, with a possibility to achieve cure due to recent advancement in treatment regimens. Alternatively, low risk patients can be monitored using TeloViewSMM, without exposing these patients to unnecessary and debilitating treatment. Critically, TeloViewSMM can be used periodically as a non-invasive liquid biopsy test that can be performed using a simple blood draw.

Recent demographic studies have shown that SMM prevalence provides a significant market opportunity with an estimated 0.5% of the population over 40 years old being affected, which implies that the total TeloViewSMM addressable market could result in over 500,000 tests per year.

“We are excited to present, what we believe to be, industry leading results of our smoldering myeloma test. Stratifying smoldering patients has long been understood to be an important unmet need in effectively managing the disease of these patients,” said Sherif Louis, Telo’s President and CTO. “Smoldering myeloma patient management was a high-profile topic in the IMS annual meeting garnering a significant level of interest. We were pleased with the feedback as TeloViewSMM has the potential to offer a paradigm shift in the treatment of these patients, that may lead to improved clinical outcomes and quality of life.”

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, TELO-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “will”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the clinical efficacy of products, commercial viability of products, use of proceeds, and the ability of the TeloView® platform to deliver personalized medicine resulting in better treatments and outcomes are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

