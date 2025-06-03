Telix Investor Day in New York City on June 11, 2025: Presenting KOLs

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”, “the Company”) provides further details on the agenda for the Company’s Investor Day to be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at The Yale Club in New York City, from 8.30am ET (10.30pm AEST) to 12.00pm ET.

This education session will focus on the growth opportunities across Telix’s commercial and clinical portfolio of precision medicine and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

The following key opinion leaders will provide their perspectives on the clinical utility and opportunity for Telix’s theranostic candidates.

Prostate cancer therapy (TLX591): Oliver Sartor, MD, is an internationally recognized expert in prostate cancer. His medical practice and research have focused on prostate cancer since 1990 when he finished a medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). He has published over 500 peer-reviewed articles, and led or co-led multiple national and international clinical studies, including four Phase 3 studies pivotal for FDA approval for Bayer, Novartis and Sanofi in advanced prostate cancer.





Oliver Sartor, MD, is an internationally recognized expert in prostate cancer. His medical practice and research have focused on prostate cancer since 1990 when he finished a medical oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). He has published over 500 peer-reviewed articles, and led or co-led multiple national and international clinical studies, including four Phase 3 studies pivotal for FDA approval for Bayer, Novartis and Sanofi in advanced prostate cancer. Glioblastoma therapy (TLX101): John de Groot, MD, is an internationally recognized expert in neuro-oncology, spending over 20 years working in the space at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he led the neuro-oncology clinical research group. He has been at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) since 2021 where he is a Professor in Residence in the Department of Neurology, and the Chief of the Division of Neuro-Oncology. Dr. de Groot has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and has led or been involved in multiple national and internal clinical studies, as well as involved in key neuro-oncology societal guidelines development from RANO 1 , and SNO 2 .





John de Groot, MD, is an internationally recognized expert in neuro-oncology, spending over 20 years working in the space at MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he led the neuro-oncology clinical research group. He has been at University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) since 2021 where he is a Professor in Residence in the Department of Neurology, and the Chief of the Division of Neuro-Oncology. Dr. de Groot has over 200 peer-reviewed publications and has led or been involved in multiple national and internal clinical studies, as well as involved in key neuro-oncology societal guidelines development from RANO , and SNO . Renal cancer imaging (TLX250-CDx, Zircaix®3): Joseph Osborne, MD, Ph.D. is the Chief of Molecular Imaging and Therapeutics and a Professor of Radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr. Osborne leads the Radioligand Therapy Laboratory at Weill Cornell, which is focused on advancing molecular imaging in alignment with precision medicine. He has also served as principal investigator on an academic-industrial R01 NIH grant to improve access to 68Ga-labeled pharmaceuticals and is the Assistant Director of clinical trial participation at the Meyer Cancer Center.



In-person attendance is open to institutional investors and analysts: Advance registration is required for in person attendance. Please RSVP by sending an email to annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com.

To register for the live webcast: https://www.streamy.cloud/telixinvestorday.html

___________________

1 Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology.

2 Society for Neuro-Oncology.

3 Brand name subject to final regulatory approval.



About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX). TLX591, TLX101 and TLX250-CDx have not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Telix Investor Relations

Ms. Kyahn Williamson

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: kyahn.williamson@telixpharma.com

Telix Investor Relations (U.S.)

Annie Kasparian

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: annie.kasparian@telixpharma.com

Lisa Wilson

In-Site Communications

Email: lwilson@insitecony.com

Legal Notices

You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.

The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that relate to anticipated future events, financial performance, plans, strategies or business developments. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “outlook”, “forecast” and “guidance”, or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Telix’s good-faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other risks and considerations that exist and affect Telix’s business and operations in the future and there can be no assurance that any of the assumptions will prove to be correct. In the context of Telix’s business, forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Telix’s preclinical and clinical trials, and Telix’s research and development programs; Telix’s ability to advance product candidates into, enrol and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Telix’s product candidates, manufacturing activities and product marketing activities; Telix’s sales, marketing and distribution and manufacturing capabilities and strategies; the commercialisation of Telix’s product candidates, if or when they have been approved; Telix’s ability to obtain an adequate supply of raw materials at reasonable costs for its products and product candidates; estimates of Telix’s expenses, future revenues and capital requirements; Telix’s financial performance; developments relating to Telix’s competitors and industry; the anticipated impact of U.S. and foreign tariffs and other macroeconomic conditions on Telix’s business; and the pricing and reimbursement of Telix’s product candidates, if and after they have been approved. Telix’s actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and the differences may be adverse. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

©2025 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Telix Pharmaceuticals®, Telix Group company, and Telix product names and logos are trademarks of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and its affiliates – all rights reserved. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country.