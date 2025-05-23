SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TELA Bio to Participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

MALVERN, Pa., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative soft-tissue reconstruction solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

TELA’s management is scheduled to present at the 2025 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference at 11:05 am ET on June 5th, 2025. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.telabio.com.

About TELA Bio, Inc.
TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on providing innovative technologies that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's own anatomy. The Company is committed to providing surgeons with advanced, economically effective soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that leverage the patient's natural healing response while minimizing long-term exposure to permanent synthetic materials. For more information, visit www.telabio.com.

Investor Contact
Louisa Smith
ir@telabio.com


Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing large scissors cutting employees in half
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of Q1 2025: Updated
May 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration of employee replacement concept with one employee leaving and another trying to get a job
Layoffs
Q1 Biopharma Layoffs Hit California, Massachusetts Hard
April 17, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Spark Therapeutics Cuts 298 Employees as Part of Reorganization
April 4, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel