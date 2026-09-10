Teitur Trophics announces successful results from Phase I clinical trial of first-in-class Parkinson’s disease peptide TT-P34

Study shows TT-P34 is safe and well tolerated in healthy volunteers and patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease (PD), with pharmacokinetics confirming robust CNS exposure

Early biomarker signals are consistent with pathway modulation in the brain

Teitur is planning to start a Phase II clinical trial of TT-P34 in PD in 2027

AARHUS, Denmark, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teitur Trophics (“Teitur”), a biotechnology company developing novel neuroprotective peptides for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced successful results from its Phase I clinical trial of its lead asset TT-P34 in healthy volunteers and patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease (PD).

The positive results support plans to initiate a Phase II trial in PD patients in 2027, which will be designed to explore the therapeutic benefit and disease modifying potential of TT-P34.

TT-P34 is a first-in-class therapy that, through a dual mechanism of action, improves both mitochondrial and lysosomal function. Its unique mode of action, targeting a critical pathway that underpins multiple aspects of pathology, means TT-P34 also has potential as a disease-modifying drug for other neurodegenerative conditions including frontotemporal dementia and Huntington’s disease.

Andreas Borta, Chief Medical Officer of Teitur Trophics, said: “These data show TT-P34 – which is potentially a game-changer not just for Parkinson’s disease but a range of other neurodegenerative diseases as well – has an excellent safety profile and is well-tolerated, enters the brain and CNS as expected, and has excellent pharmacokinetics. The biomarker data, which indicate engagement of the lysosomal pathway, are also highly encouraging.”

Simon Mølgaard, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer of Teitur Trophics, said: “These are remarkable results from our Phase I clinical trial of TT-P34 in healthy volunteers and patients with early-stage Parkinson’s disease. Thank you to everyone who has made this possible – my colleagues at Teitur, our partners at the Centre for Human Drug Research, and of course the volunteers and patients who took part. We are now fundraising for a Series B investment round ahead of our planned Phase II study of TT-P34 in Parkinson’s. Disease-modifying treatments for Parkinson’s, a condition that seriously affects over 10 million people worldwide, are desperately needed as we can still only manage its symptoms.”

The Phase I randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial, undertaken at the Centre for Human Drug Research in Leiden, the Netherlands, was conducted first in 55 healthy volunteers (31 in the single ascending dose part, and 24 in the multiple ascending dose part) and then a cohort of 12 patients with early-stage PD.

Results showed that once-weekly subcutaneous administration of TT-P34 was safe and well-tolerated at all doses tested, with no dose-limiting findings. TT-P34 was also safe and well-tolerated when administered in addition to standard treatment for Parkinson's patients (levodopa therapy) in the PD cohort.

Pharmacokinetic analysis showed that, as expected, TT-P34 crosses the blood-brain barrier, leading to robust, dose-dependent exposure within the brain and central nervous system. Results support weekly dosing.

The trial also enabled Teitur to develop a panel of mechanism-related biomarkers that assess target engagement, which are measurable in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Over the 50-day study, clear trends were seen for biomarker movement, with the majority of PD patients who received TT-P34 showing a coordinated response across multiple lysosomal proteins in CSF. As lysosomal proteins are directly measurable in CSF, this coherent lysosomal signal supports that the intended pathway for restoring both lysosomal and mitochondrial function has been modulated.

The Phase I data will be presented at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, taking place from 4-8 October in Seoul, South Korea. The presentation will be held on Monday 5th October from 9:30am - 9:40am at the E-Poster Hall D – Station 12.

For further information, please contact:

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Stephen Adams, Joshua Evans

Tel: +44 (0) 20 388 296 21

Email: teitur@optimumcomms.com

About Teitur Trophics

Teitur Trophics, founded by Simon Mølgaard, Anders Dalby, Mathias Ollendorff and Simon Glerup, is a biotech company that targets neurodegenerative diseases, based in Aarhus, Denmark. It is developing first-in-class circular peptides for treating neurodegenerative disorders where there are no disease-modifying treatments currently available, including Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, frontotemporal dementia and Huntington's disease. Its lead drug candidate, TT-P34 works by clearing the toxic protein deposits implicated in neurodegenerative diseases, restoring the function of mitochondria in affected brain cells and promoting pro-survival signalling. For more information, please visit: www.TeiturTrophics.com